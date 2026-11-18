Ramayana: Part 1 recently passed the lifetime worldwide gross of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 should cross Rs 1,500 crore in global earnings within the next day or two. After 13 days in cinemas, the mythological drama has grossed Rs 1,483.10 crore worldwide, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. That leaves a gap of just Rs 16.90 crore, which the film has been clearing in less than a day of domestic business.
The film collected Rs 28.35 crore net in India on Tuesday from 22,551 shows. That is down 11.4 per cent from Rs 32 crore the day before, a normal weekday slowdown for a film late in its second week. Its domestic net total now stands at Rs 820.95 crore, and its India gross at Rs 981.10 crore. It is likely to become the latest Indian release to pass Rs 1,000 crore gross at home.
Hindi carries the load
The Hindi version brought in Rs 20.75 crore of Tuesday’s total from 17,867 shows, at roughly 21 per cent occupancy. The four dubbed versions together added about Rs 7.6 crore:
Malayalam: Rs 2.35 crore from 1,070 shows, with the strongest occupancy of any version at around 45 per cent
Kannada: Rs 2 crore from 894 shows
Tamil: Rs 1.75 crore from 1,168 shows
Telugu: Rs 1.50 crore from 1,552 shows, the weakest occupancy at under 20 per cent
Overseas adds a third
International markets contributed another Rs 12 crore on day 13, taking the overseas gross to Rs 502 crore. That is roughly 34 per cent of the film’s worldwide total.
The all-time list
Ramayana: Part 1 opened on November 5 and recently passed the lifetime worldwide gross of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar (Rs 1,350.83 crore). Four Indian films still sit above it:
Dangal: Rs 2,070.3 crore
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Rs 1,852.44 crore
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Rs 1,810.6 crore
Pushpa 2: The Rule: Rs 1,800 crore
To overtake Pushpa 2, it needs about Rs 317 crore more. To overtake Dangal and become the highest-grossing Indian film ever, it needs close to Rs 590 crore more.
Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Yash plays Ravana. Yash also co-produced the film through Monster Mind Creations, alongside Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios. The supporting cast includes Ravie Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta. Part 2 is slated for Diwali 2028.