The film collected Rs 28.35 crore net in India on Tuesday from 22,551 shows. That is down 11.4 per cent from Rs 32 crore the day before, a normal weekday slowdown for a film late in its second week. Its domestic net total now stands at Rs 820.95 crore, and its India gross at Rs 981.10 crore. It is likely to become the latest Indian release to pass Rs 1,000 crore gross at home.