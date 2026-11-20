“White Friday is one of the moments our customers in the UAE look forward to most, and we've built this year's event around what matters to them: real value, great selection, and delivery that fits their lives, often in minutes,” says Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey. “Over 12 days, we're bringing the best prices of the season on the brands customers love most, plus more ways to save, so they can shop with confidence, from everyday essentials to that long-awaited upgrade. With Alexa for Shopping, our AI shopping assistant which we recently rolled out in beta mode for UAE customers, finding the right deal has never been easier.”

Amazon.ae's White Friday Sale is back and runs until November 30 on www.amazon.ae/whitefriday , with millions of deals across more than 30 product categories from top local and international brands, all with fast delivery, including in minutes through Amazon Now, Rush 2-hour delivery, and Same-Day delivery. New research from HarrisX, commissioned by Amazon, shows 85 per cent of UAE shoppers are more likely to shop during sales or promotions this season. And this year's White Friday Sale delivers, with incredible deals across popular brands and more ways to save on top.

This White Friday, customers can shop with Alexa for Shopping Beta, Amazon's AI shopping assistant, now available in beta on the Amazon Shopping app and website. Whether weighing up buying a new TV, browsing for the perfect fragrance, or trying a new category for the first time, customers can turn to this intuitive conversational shopping companion within the Amazon store. Alexa for Shopping Beta combines Amazon's product knowledge, including selection, customer reviews, and detailed product information, with information from across the web to surface recommendations, helping customers shop the season's best deals with confidence.

With 75 per cent of UAE shoppers spending more time reading reviews or checking product details, and 71 per cent planning purchases in advance, Alexa for Shopping beta takes the legwork out of finding the right deal. Customers can research products, summarise product details and reviews, compare options side by side, check up to a year of price history, receive personalised shopping guides for bigger purchases, and build their basket in seconds simply by asking so they can spend less time searching and more time saving.

Alexa for Shopping, available in beta across the UAE, is free for Amazon.ae customers when signed in – customers can simply update their Amazon Shopping app and tap the Alexa for Shopping icon, or find it at the top of the screen on desktop.

Incredible deals across every category

Customers can discover millions of White Friday deals on everything from everyday essentials, electronics, and beauty, to fashion, home, kitchen, toys, Amazon Devices, plus trending Bazaar finds.

From the morning coffee to a sparkling clean home, the weekly basket is getting the White Friday treatment. Customers can enjoy up to 40 per cent off on everyday essentials including coffee and tea, vitamins and supplements, drinks, personal care essentials and devices, pantry staples, household cleaning supplies, and laundry detergent from brands such as Nespresso, Nescafe, Lavazza, illy, THORNE, Solgar, Garden of Life, NOW, Optimum Nutrition, HUMANTRA, Sensodyne, Oral-B, Gillette, Clorox, Omo, Downy, Lipton, Al Ain, Kleenex, Selpak, and Tide.

Planning the ultimate movie night, levelling up the gaming set-up, or finally upgrading that phone? Tech lovers can unlock up to 40 per cent off on electronics including smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, headphones, speakers, power banks, chargers, gaming consoles, video games, projectors, and security cameras from brands such as Samsung, Sony, PlayStation, Nintendo, Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS, JBL, Marshall, SHOKZ, Anker, UGREEN, Soundcore, Logitech, BenQ, HONOR, and eufy Security. Customers can also enjoy up to 60 per cent off on Amazon Devices including Ring, Echo, and Kindle.

From a fresh glow for the cooler months to a signature scent that makes the perfect gift for a loved one, beauty lovers can enjoy up to 40 per cent off on beauty and personal care including fragrances, skincare, serums, sunscreen, haircare, makeup, hair dryers and stylers, and body care from brands such as L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Dove, Dyson, NIVEA, KÉRASTASE, Redken, Swiss Arabian, Bioderma, COSRX, Beauty of Joseon, Minimalist, Davines, GK HAIR, ARMAF, and Lattafa.

Whether it's a winter wardrobe refresh, an outfit for the next desert getaway, or a statement accessory to complete the look, fashion lovers can discover up to 40 per cent off on fashion including watches, sunglasses, handbags, wallets, activewear, apparel, footwear, and fitness wearables from brands such as Tissot, Seiko, Citizen, Fossil, Casio, Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, BOSS, Skechers, Armani Exchange, Oakley, ASICS, Ray-Ban, GUESS, JW PEI, PUMA, CRZ YOGA, Crocs, and WHOOP.

Hosting friends and family as the winter weather rolls in? Customers can transform every room with up to 50 per cent off on home and kitchen essentials including robot vacuums, coffee machines, air fryers, kettles and toasters, kitchen appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, air purifiers, and dehumidifiers from brands such as Dyson, Philips, Samsung, NINJA, Sage, Nespresso, De'Longhi, Smeg, Tefal, Moulinex, BLACK+DECKER, Russell Hobbs, Hisense, TCL, KÄRCHER, BOSCH, Shark, Xiaomi, roborock, ECOVACS, eufy, and Honeywell.

From weekend playdates to bedtime routines, little ones can look forward to up to 40 per cent off on toys and baby essentials including building blocks, board games, and puzzles from brands such as LEGO, Monopoly, Skillmatics, Pokémon, Pampers, Tommee Tippee, MAM, and Medela.

Customers can also access deals from international brands shipped directly from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the Amazon.ae Global Store with free international delivery on eligible orders. Trending fashion, home, and lifestyle finds are also available on Amazon Bazaar, where customers can enjoy up to 25 per cent off when using code WFS15 when ordering 7 or more units through amazon.ae/bazaar or the Bazaar icon on the Amazon app during the White Friday Sale. Terms and conditions apply.

Fast delivery, every time

From last-minute hosting needs to fresh products, customers can get fast delivery, including in minutes through Amazon Now, with Prime members enjoying free delivery on Amazon Now orders over Dh25. For everything else, Rush 2-hour delivery is available on thousands of products, free for Prime members on orders over Dh100, alongside Same-Day and One-Day Delivery options. Prime New Amazon Now customers can enjoy up to 50 per cent off their first 4 orders and up to Dh20 off every subsequent order during the White Friday Sale (Terms and conditions apply).

Additional ways to save

A great deal is one thing, but saving even more on top? That's the White Friday difference.

Amazon Card: Customers can enjoy discounts of up to 25 per cent with the Amazon Card, plus up to 6 per cent back, unlimited. New cardholders who sign up this White Friday at www.amazon.ae/creditcard can get benefits worth up to Dh1,050, including an Dh500 welcome bonus. Customers who apply for the Amazon Card during White Friday will also get the chance to win one of 1,000 exciting prizes, including smartphones, fitness bands, headphones and more.

Instant bank discounts: Customers on Amazon.ae can enjoy up to 25 per cent off when using ADCB Credit cards on eligible White Friday orders..

Flexible payment options: Customers can enjoy hassle-free, affordable shopping with Tabby and Tamara, conveniently splitting payments into 4 interest-free installments, or opt for 0 per cent installment plans available from a range of banking partners at checkout. Plus, customers who pay with Tamara until November 24 can enjoy an additional 10 per cent off (up to Dh50).

Getting ready for White Friday

Get your wish list ready and download the Amazon App or visit www.amazon.ae/whitefriday. To enjoy additional exclusive savings as well as free and fast delivery options, shoppers can join Prime at www.amazon.ae/prime for just Dh16 a month or Dh140 a year and enjoy all the benefits Prime has to offer during the White Friday Sale as well as year-round.