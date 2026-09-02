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Etihad makes top European holiday spot year-round after surge in bookings

Strong demand from UAE and Sweden prompts Etihad to extend new route year-round

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Etihad makes top European holiday spot year-round after surge in bookings
Etihad

The first Abu Dhabi-Gothenburg flight is scheduled for December 17, 2026.

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The service was initially announced as a winter route running from December 17, 2026 to March 21, 2027. It will now continue through the Swedish summer, giving UAE travellers a new direct option for visiting Sweden's west coast.

The route will operate four times a week from December 17 using Etihad's Airbus A321LR.

Demand grows

Etihad said bookings have come from both western Sweden and its wider global network. Gothenburg is the fifteenth new destination Etihad has launched in 2026, in a year that has added cities across Europe, Asia and Africa.

Arik De, Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said the airline had underestimated demand for the route.

“Three weeks in, the market has told us we underestimated Gothenburg, and we are glad to be corrected.”

He said the strength of demand before the first flight has given Etihad confidence to make the route year-round.

Under the original schedule, the route would have ended before the summer season began.

For UAE travellers, the year-round service also provides direct access to Gothenburg beyond the winter period, while passengers can connect through Abu Dhabi to destinations including Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, Singapore, Hanoi, Bali, Shanghai, Taipei, Bengaluru and Colombo.

Passengers connecting through Abu Dhabi can also use Etihad's Abu Dhabi Stopover programme, which offers up to two complimentary hotel nights.

Mats Johannesson, CEO of Swedavia Airports, said the decision to extend the service within three weeks showed the appetite in western Sweden for direct connections to Abu Dhabi and Etihad's wider network.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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UAE TravelEtihad AirwaysAbu Dhabi

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