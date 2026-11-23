UAE airline now serves six US cities, with new credit cards, loyalty benefits planned
To celebrate, the airline has announced new loyalty partnerships to strengthen its presence in one of its most important long-haul markets.
The airline launched its first US service to New York in October 2006, followed by Chicago in 2009 and Washington DC in 2013. More recently, Etihad added Boston in 2024, Atlanta in 2025 and Charlotte in March 2026.
"Twenty years in the United States is a milestone we are incredibly proud of. More than anything, it represents the people we have brought together, the opportunities we have helped create and the lasting connections built between the UAE and the United States," said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways.
"Etihad has always been an airline with ambition, and our growth in the United States is part of that story. We have continued to invest in this market while creating stronger connections through Abu Dhabi to some of the world's most dynamic regions," he said.
To mark the anniversary, Etihad said it is launching its first co-branded Etihad Guest Visa Signature credit cards in partnership with Visa and FNBO, allowing customers to earn miles on everyday spending and travel.
The airline is also expanding its reach through partnerships with American Airlines and JetBlue, which offers passengers additional connections and reciprocal mileage benefits.
A new partnership with Southwest Rapid Rewards will introduce reciprocal mileage earning and redemption from spring 2027 as well.
For US-bound travellers, Etihad also offers access to the US Customs and Border Protection Preclearance facility at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport. Passengers can complete US immigration and customs formalities before departure, allowing them to arrive in America as domestic passengers.
Etihad is also using its expanding international network to attract more visitors to Abu Dhabi.
Through its Stopover programme, connecting passengers can enjoy a complimentary one- or two-night hotel stay in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain.
Since the programme's launch in 2024, more than 310,000 international visitors have extended their journeys in the emirate, with the US and Canada among its leading markets.
"As we celebrate our first 20 years in the United States, we are already looking ahead. The U.S. will continue to play an important role in Etihad's future as we grow our network, bring more visitors to Abu Dhabi and create even more opportunities to connect the UAE, the U.S. and the world," Neves said.