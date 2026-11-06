GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Abu Dhabi

US Mission in UAE announces Veterans Day closure

US diplomatic missions in UAE to close for Veterans Day on November 11

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Embassy and consulate in UAE suspend operations for federal holiday
Embassy and consulate in UAE suspend operations for federal holiday

The two US diplomatic missions in the UAE will shut for one day to mark Veterans Day, a federal holiday honouring American military veterans.

The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Consulate General in Dubai will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

The US Mission to the UAE announced the closure in a social media post, advising the public that both diplomatic missions would suspend operations for the day.

The closure applies to the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate in Dubai.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Why are US diplomatic missions closing?

Veterans Day is a US federal holiday observed annually on November 11 to honour people who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

The day recognises military veterans from all branches of the US military and pays tribute to their service.

Unlike Memorial Day, which honours military personnel who died while serving, Veterans Day recognises all those who have served in the US Armed Forces.

What UAE residents should know

  • US Embassy in Abu Dhabi: Closed on Wednesday, November 11.

  • US Consulate General in Dubai: Closed on Wednesday, November 11.

  • Reason: Observance of Veterans Day, a US federal holiday.

  • Services: In-person consular services will be affected by the closure.

Residents planning to visit either diplomatic mission should check appointment arrangements and official updates before travelling. Any appointments affected by the holiday should be checked through the relevant US embassy or consulate channels.

Both missions are expected to resume normal operations after the holiday.

Related Topics:
Abu DhabiAmerica

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Supporters cheer during a midterm election night watch party for Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed at the Department at Hudson's on November 04, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Democrats win Congress, raising hope for UAE expats

5m read
Dhahi Khalfan meets India’s new Consul General in Dubai

Dhahi Khalfan meets India’s new Consul General in Dubai

1m read
From left to right: Vijay Vaghela, CEO of Gulf News; Dr. Emmadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates; and Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News

Gulf News Edufair is back in Dubai with global options

4m read
Consul General Dr Jens Christian Gaedtke

Germany and UAE strengthen bonds in business and beyond

2m read