US Mission in UAE announces Veterans Day closure

US diplomatic missions in UAE to close for Veterans Day on November 11
The two US diplomatic missions in the UAE will shut for one day to mark Veterans Day, a federal holiday honouring American military veterans.
The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Consulate General in Dubai will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
The US Mission to the UAE announced the closure in a social media post, advising the public that both diplomatic missions would suspend operations for the day.
The closure applies to the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate in Dubai.
Veterans Day is a US federal holiday observed annually on November 11 to honour people who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
The day recognises military veterans from all branches of the US military and pays tribute to their service.
Unlike Memorial Day, which honours military personnel who died while serving, Veterans Day recognises all those who have served in the US Armed Forces.
US Embassy in Abu Dhabi: Closed on Wednesday, November 11.
US Consulate General in Dubai: Closed on Wednesday, November 11.
Reason: Observance of Veterans Day, a US federal holiday.
Services: In-person consular services will be affected by the closure.
Residents planning to visit either diplomatic mission should check appointment arrangements and official updates before travelling. Any appointments affected by the holiday should be checked through the relevant US embassy or consulate channels.
Both missions are expected to resume normal operations after the holiday.