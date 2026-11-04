Democrats take control of Congress, sparking hope among American expats in UAE

US Expats in UAE React to Democrats Taking Control of Congress
Thousands of miles from the nearest polling station, American expat in Abu Dhabi, Kelly Acs watched the US midterm results roll in "like a hawk". She felt something she said she had not felt in a very long time.
"Hope," said the California native, who now calls Abu Dhabi home.
She is far from alone. With Democrats winning both the Senate and the House of Representatives and taking control of Congress for the rest of President Donald Trump's presidency, Americans across the UAE are waking up to a political landscape that looks different from the one they left behind.
Gulf News spoke to them to understand what the results makes them feel.
"Feeling a little lighter today"
Kelly Acs said she had been following the count closely.
"I feel hope for the first time in a long time. I've been watching the results like a hawk, and I'm really, really looking forward to what this means for the US and the rest of the world," she said.
She added a note of caution, pointing out that the final handover is not until January and that she does not expect the president to take the result quietly.
"Let's see! But overall feeling a little lighter today!"
Juliana Hoyl, who has lived in Abu Dhabi for almost 10 years, shared the sentiment.
"The last few years have tested us as a country. Our friends around the world, including here in the UAE, have felt the ripple effects. After yesterday's election results, I'm cautiously optimistic. There's a light at the end of the tunnel, and I think Americans are ready to move toward it together," she said.
The results so far
In the Senate, 35 of the 100 seats were up for election. With 33 of those races counted, Democrats are on 54 seats, a gain of seven, against 44 for Republicans, a loss of seven. Alaska and Mississippi were the only races still undecided. Democrats won in traditionally Republican states including Texas and Ohio, and in Kansas, which last elected a Democrat to the Senate almost 100 years ago.
In the House, all 435 seats were up for election. Democrats are on 228 seats, a gain of 25, against 139 for Republicans, a loss of 25, with 367 seats counted. That means Democrats have already passed the majority line, with 68 seats still to be called.
In practical terms, control of Congress lets Democrats decide which bills reach a vote and lead investigations of the administration. However, President Trump stays in the White House and keeps the power to veto legislation.
Everyday struggles top the wish list
Asked what the new Congress should prioritise, RaSheem Mays Fowler, UAE-based life auditor pointed to household concerns rather than party politics.
He hopes lawmakers would focus on "the everyday struggles families carry quietly: the parent stretching groceries, the teacher buying classroom supplies, the senior choosing between medicine and another bill."
"Affordable living, accessible healthcare, strong schools, and safer communities deserve real attention. People need to feel that their government sees them and that their hard work can lead to a better life," he said.
His reaction to the result, he said, was "a mix of concern and cautious hope".
"It's hard to watch how divided we've become, especially when so many of us share the same hopes for our families. But I still believe we can listen to each other and find common ground. I'm willing to give our leaders a chance, and I expect accountability, compassion, and action."
As a father, he said, he hopes his son inherits a country "where he feels safe, valued, and free to pursue his dreams".
"I hope we learn to disagree without losing our humanity."
The view from abroad
Rana Khodor, an American based in Dubai, said living overseas had not weakened her ties to home.
"Being an American abroad doesn't mean you're any less connected to what's happening back home. If anything, living outside the US sometimes makes you appreciate your connection to your country even more," she said.
She read the results as a sign that Americans are engaged. "Regardless of political affiliation, there's clearly a desire for change, accountability and a government that genuinely prioritises its people. It's a reminder that every vote matters and that democracy is about giving people a voice."
Life in the UAE, she said, has shaped her perspective.
"Living in the UAE, I've experienced a very international environment where people from different backgrounds come together to live and work. It makes you appreciate the importance of stability, strong international relationships and how a country's decisions can have an impact far beyond its borders.
Her hopes for the future include "more unity, stability" and a stronger focus on the economy, opportunities for younger generations and a more affordable cost of living.
"At the end of the day, I think most Americans want the same basic things: security, opportunity and a better future for themselves and their families."
Everyone encouraged each other to vote
Juwairiyyah Haamid, who grew up in the UAE, said her extended family in the US kept the whole network engaged.
"Everyone I know there has encouraged each other to go out and vote. Seeing the results feels good," she said.
"I hope now they can prioritise the people living in the US and the issues they deal with regarding basic livelihood. Hopefully Trump gets stopped whenever he pulls more nonsense now."
Fuel and food prices
For Mohammad Shabbir Khan, an American expat in the UAE since 1976, the priority is the cost of living, which he links to the Iran war.
"Due to the Iran war, fuel and food prices go very high and every common person can't keep up. It doesn't matter if it's Republicans or Democrats, the situation not only affects the US but the whole world. We should look at the actions that we should really take," he said.
His message to the winners was direct: "I hope Democrats should do something that would benefit all those affected."