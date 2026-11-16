Where street culture took over Abu Dhabi: Inside BREDX

When there’s an American and British artist waiting to perform their popular hits onstage, you know there’s going to be a long line! By 7 pm, hundreds of people stood outside the gates, shoulder to shoulder, in oversized jackets and fresh sneakers and caps pulled low. Phones were up, friends were calling out to each other across the crowd, and the line kept growing as more people arrived. You could see the excitement across everyone's face as they inched towards the gate, showing their phones and getting their tickets scanned to get in.