Where street culture took over Abu Dhabi: Inside BREDX

BREDX sets the stage for a new wave of cultural expression
When there’s an American and British artist waiting to perform their popular hits onstage, you know there’s going to be a long line! By 7 pm, hundreds of people stood outside the gates, shoulder to shoulder, in oversized jackets and fresh sneakers and caps pulled low. Phones were up, friends were calling out to each other across the crowd, and the line kept growing as more people arrived. You could see the excitement across everyone's face as they inched towards the gate, showing their phones and getting their tickets scanned to get in.
That was the mood set at BREDX in Abu Dhabi.
The first day of the two day event opened into a scene of color and noise. Pop up food and beverage stalls set up across the arena, graffiti artists sprucing up the place with details of Central Cee, Bryson Tiller and local designs. Basketball sneakers sounds and audiences yelling and supporting their favourite teams were just some of the sounds that added to the whole ambience.
Most food pop up stalls were a curation of local and only online brands. From shoes made out of recycled materials to soda that gut friendly, the venue had it all.
The spotlight belonged to artists from the region, a day before the headline. Local musicians took the stage, performing their latest hits, graffiti artists worked in public, layering color onto walls as people gathered to watch.
“I got the opportunity along with a group of artists that were invited to highlight the local street art culture”, says Roydan Barboza. “I think street art is a form of self expression, and to be able to mix that with artists, events and culture from across the world is a mind of its own and I think it's pretty cool”, he continues.
“Since we’re not allowed to create graffiti outside on the roads, opportunities like this give us a forum to show our art and hopefully make it easier for us artists to show the importance of being able to display our art freely”, he continues.
Artists displayed their art work along the walkways, and visitors stopped to look at them.
Some of the stalls were those of brands you would typically only find online. They were invited by the organizers to set up in person. A creative way to support young companies and it added an element of community to the whole area.
Sneaker sounds, timers going off and a commentator that owned the show, the energy around the half court was unmatched. The court was packed with spectators. A ticket to Manila for the world title, the states were high.
Away from the chaos, Forward Forward Forward offered a different pace. There were photographs from around the world that lined the space. The exhibition breathed life into the day after the volume outside.
As the night went on, the crowd drifted toward the main stage, and the anticipation became noticeable. There were chants yelling out his name asking him to come on stage, creating an atmosphere of excitement., if it wasn’t already. Central Cee walked out wearing jeans on jeans rapping his song, and the crowd did not settle down until he was done. Lights swept across thousands of faces and phones. The crowd did not miss a beat.
Local artists performed, small brands met their customers, athletes competed for something real, and photographers showed the world through their lenses. Each and everything showed how culture is made and represented through people.
BREDX was a bold move for a city that is planning to become a haven for global youth culture.