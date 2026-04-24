Etihad boosts US flights: Chicago doubles, Charlotte goes daily from June

The expanded schedule will make it easier for travellers to connect to major cities across India — including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru — as well as destinations such as Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Manila, the airline said.

“We are grateful to the people of Charlotte for the strong support they have shown since launch,” De said. “Scaling to daily service so rapidly is a clear signal of how quickly the route is gaining traction.”

Meanwhile, Charlotte is seeing one of the fastest ramp-ups in Etihad’s network. Launched only in March 2026, the route will increase from four flights a week to daily service less than three months later.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.