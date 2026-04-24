Etihad boosts US flights: Chicago doubles, Charlotte goes daily from June

More US flights to boost UAE connectivity with India, Asia via Abu Dhabi hub
Abu Dhabi: UAE travellers will soon have more flight options to the United States. UAE flag carrier Etihad Airways is ramping up services to Chicago and Charlotte amid strong demand.
From June 15, the airline will double its flights to Chicago and upgrade its recently launched Charlotte route to daily service — a significant expansion of its North American network.
Chicago, one of Etihad’s longest-standing US routes, will now operate twice daily. The increase reflects sustained demand and the route’s importance as a key gateway linking Abu Dhabi with North America.
“Chicago continues to be a cornerstone of our US network,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways. “Moving to double-daily flights enables us to offer guests greater flexibility while deepening connectivity through Abu Dhabi.”
The expanded schedule will make it easier for travellers to connect to major cities across India — including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru — as well as destinations such as Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Manila, the airline said.
Meanwhile, Charlotte is seeing one of the fastest ramp-ups in Etihad’s network. Launched only in March 2026, the route will increase from four flights a week to daily service less than three months later.
“We are grateful to the people of Charlotte for the strong support they have shown since launch,” De said. “Scaling to daily service so rapidly is a clear signal of how quickly the route is gaining traction.”
The airline said the expansion is driven by both direct travel demand and transit traffic, with Abu Dhabi increasingly positioned as a hub connecting North America with high-growth markets in Asia.
All flights on both routes will be operated using the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, configured with 32 Business and 271 Economy seats.
Beyond passenger convenience, the move is also expected to support cargo flows between the US and key markets across the Middle East, India and Asia-Pacific.
The expansion comes as airlines continue to adjust networks in response to shifting global travel patterns and geopolitical developments.
With more flights and better connectivity, UAE-based travellers — as well as transit passengers — are likely to see improved travel options across one of the world’s busiest long-haul corridors.