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Etihad boosts US flights: Chicago doubles, Charlotte goes daily from June

More US flights to boost UAE connectivity with India, Asia via Abu Dhabi hub

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The expansion forms part of Etihad’s phased approach to growing its network, with additional capacity deployed in line with demand across key markets.
The expansion forms part of Etihad’s phased approach to growing its network, with additional capacity deployed in line with demand across key markets.
Etihad

From June 15, the airline will double its flights to Chicago and upgrade its recently launched Charlotte route to daily service — a significant expansion of its North American network.

Chicago, one of Etihad’s longest-standing US routes, will now operate twice daily. The increase reflects sustained demand and the route’s importance as a key gateway linking Abu Dhabi with North America.

“Chicago continues to be a cornerstone of our US network,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways. “Moving to double-daily flights enables us to offer guests greater flexibility while deepening connectivity through Abu Dhabi.”

The expanded schedule will make it easier for travellers to connect to major cities across India — including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru — as well as destinations such as Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Manila, the airline said.

Greater connectivity, reach

Meanwhile, Charlotte is seeing one of the fastest ramp-ups in Etihad’s network. Launched only in March 2026, the route will increase from four flights a week to daily service less than three months later.

“We are grateful to the people of Charlotte for the strong support they have shown since launch,” De said. “Scaling to daily service so rapidly is a clear signal of how quickly the route is gaining traction.”

The airline said the expansion is driven by both direct travel demand and transit traffic, with Abu Dhabi increasingly positioned as a hub connecting North America with high-growth markets in Asia.

All flights on both routes will be operated using the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, configured with 32 Business and 271 Economy seats.

Beyond passenger convenience, the move is also expected to support cargo flows between the US and key markets across the Middle East, India and Asia-Pacific.

The expansion comes as airlines continue to adjust networks in response to shifting global travel patterns and geopolitical developments.

With more flights and better connectivity, UAE-based travellers — as well as transit passengers — are likely to see improved travel options across one of the world’s busiest long-haul corridors.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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