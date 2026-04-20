Ajman-Dubai bus link resumes as Global Village reopens for landmark 30th season
The Ajman Transport Authority has announced the resumption of the dedicated bus service connecting Al Musalla Station in Ajman with Global Village in Dubai, aiming to improve transport options for visitors to the popular tourism destination.
The move coincides with the reopening of Global Village, which welcomed visitors at 5pm today for its new season after a temporary shutdown triggered by regional tensions. The multicultural attraction is currently celebrating its landmark 30th season, running from October 15 to May 10, 2026.
The return of the bus service is expected to enhance mobility for residents and tourists heading to the venue, known for its mix of culture, shopping, food and entertainment.
From Al Musalla Station, Ajman:
2:15pm
4:45pm
6:15pm
Return from Global Village, Dubai:
3:45pm
10:30pm
12:30am
The fare is set at Dh25 per trip.
Season 30 features 30 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, over 3,500 shopping outlets, and more than 250 dining options. The destination also hosts around 450 performers across 40,500 shows, along with over 200 rides and games at Carnaval.