Dubai: It is 3am and the city is asleep, yet the ground beneath it is wide awake. Waste is being treated quietly and smartly, and by the time the sun rises, nothing has been thrown away. This is Dubai in 2040, as imagined by six young professionals from Dubai Municipality during a session titled ‘Dubai: The City That Never Sleeps’ on the second day of Dubai Future Week 2026.

The session reinforced that people are not merely recipients of municipal services but active partners in shaping their city. It also highlighted the importance of engaging young people in developing the ideas and solutions that will define Dubai’s future, as the generation that will experience these changes and help bring them to life.

He added that the innovations at Dubai Future Week, organised by the Dubai Future Foundation under the theme “For the Human of the Future”, show the need to rethink how services are designed and delivered. Rather than relying on traditional solutions developed for previous generations, future services must respond to the evolving needs, expectations and lifestyles of younger generations.

“A well-maintained beach, a clean park or a road ready for use may seem ordinary, but each of these results from the continuous efforts of teams working behind the scenes, putting people's needs and comfort first. This coordinated approach, together with the readiness of public facilities and the use of technology, is a key foundation of future cities,” he said.

Sajila is a powerhouse in UAE journalism, with over two decades of impactful reporting that has informed, empowered, and transformed lives. She is widely recognised as one of the most trusted voices on local affairs, particularly within the Indian expat community. From exposing scams and reuniting families to shifting policies and freeing jailed workers, Sajila’s stories often make front pages and a real-world difference. Once the only female crime reporter in Bangalore, India, she brought her razor-sharp news instincts to the UAE, covering everything from civic matters, health, education, and environment to stories that matter to both expats and Emiratis alike. She has covered the launch of iconic projects in Dubai and milestone national moments—from COP28, Expo 2020 Dubai, Presidential and Prime Ministerial visits, multiple visa amnesties and landmark space missions to plane crashes, tragic fires, accidents and COVID-19 crises. She broke the news of Indian actress Sridevi’s accidental drowning and did a literally out-of-the-world interview with UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, who went on to become a minister, live from the International Space Station. Her storytelling blends deep editorial insight with compelling human interest, backed by an extensive network across officials and communities alike. Recognised with numerous journalism awards, Sajila doesn’t just report stories; she helps write the history of the UAE.