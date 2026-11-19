A 24-hour simulation at Dubai Future Week 2026 offers a vivid glimpse of tomorrow’s Dubai
Dubai: It is 3am and the city is asleep, yet the ground beneath it is wide awake. Waste is being treated quietly and smartly, and by the time the sun rises, nothing has been thrown away. This is Dubai in 2040, as imagined by six young professionals from Dubai Municipality during a session titled ‘Dubai: The City That Never Sleeps’ on the second day of Dubai Future Week 2026.
Eng Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, opened the session which took the audience through an interactive simulation of a single 24-hour day.
Across six scenes spanning the day and night, it explored hospitality, peace of mind and the use of digital twins. What the audience saw was an imagined future, not an announced plan.
In the first scene, what the city lets go of comes back as something new. Waste returns as benches and light, a picture of the circular economy in which every discarded item is handed back to residents as a gift.
By 6:30am, the city’s public spaces take centre stage. Gardens never close, and shades pop up as you walk, even before you ask.
In this vision, everyone belongs to the city and everything is open at every hour. Opening hours fade away, and hospitality takes their place as a city that welcomes every resident and every visitor at any time.
The scene at 10am goes behind building regulations. An idea sketched in the air becomes an answer for the city.
Buildings rise from reused materials, paperwork disappears and dreams take shape. Every idea is something the city lets you build, and helps you build, until it becomes a dream come true.
At 1pm, the focus shifts to public health and safety, where people read the quality of their water and food the way they read a weather report: “Today in your city, the water is pure and the food is fresh.”
Every meal tells its journey from farm to truck to kitchen to table, and a green dot says it is safe.
Instead of warnings, people receive peace of mind, knowing their food and their city are safe without having to ask. Behind the scenes, services work in multiple layers, and a digital copy of the city feels every problem first.
The scene at 8pm turns to planning and governance, where every voice leaves an imprint. Ideas appear before anything is built, and residents move from spectators to partners in shaping the city.
You leave your mark on your neighbourhood’s future and see it before it exists. Together, the people shape the district.
As the night passes, 6am arrives and the clock returns to the start of the day. Dubai never sleeps, so you can.
Opening the session, Bin Ghalita outlined a vision of a future-ready city built on proactive planning, uninterrupted services and technology and innovation that enhance quality of life for residents and visitors. He said it rests on an integrated operational ecosystem, with teams working around the clock, from engineers overseeing water networks and infrastructure to those managing systems and monitoring operations.
“A well-maintained beach, a clean park or a road ready for use may seem ordinary, but each of these results from the continuous efforts of teams working behind the scenes, putting people's needs and comfort first. This coordinated approach, together with the readiness of public facilities and the use of technology, is a key foundation of future cities,” he said.
Bin Ghalita stressed the importance of anticipating challenges, monitoring indicators and analysing emerging trends to find solutions before problems arise.
He added that the innovations at Dubai Future Week, organised by the Dubai Future Foundation under the theme “For the Human of the Future”, show the need to rethink how services are designed and delivered. Rather than relying on traditional solutions developed for previous generations, future services must respond to the evolving needs, expectations and lifestyles of younger generations.
The session reinforced that people are not merely recipients of municipal services but active partners in shaping their city. It also highlighted the importance of engaging young people in developing the ideas and solutions that will define Dubai’s future, as the generation that will experience these changes and help bring them to life.