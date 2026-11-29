Humanoid robots add a futuristic flair to Dubai's fitness celebration
Humanoid robots stole the show at Dubai's fitness finale on Sunday, taking to the stage with energetic dance routines and surprising early-morning yoga enthusiasts at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
Participants stopped to watch, photograph and film the robots as hundreds of residents gathered beneath the iconic Gate for Dubai Yoga, presented by MHERO. The unusual performance added a futuristic twist to the morning of yoga, music and mindfulness, marking the final day of the 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).
Dubai Yoga brought together participants of all ages and fitness levels for a free morning featuring guided breathwork, a relaxing sound bath, live music and a 30-minute yoga session.
The event offered residents an opportunity to start their Sunday with movement and mindfulness while celebrating the finale of the month-long fitness initiative.
The humanoid robots became an unexpected attraction at the event, showcasing their dance moves on stage as excited participants watched and captured the performance on their phones.
Their appearance at Dubai Yoga followed a similar performance at Dubai Run 2026, where Unitree humanoid robots entertained early arrivals along Sheikh Zayed Road before thousands of runners set off.
The robots moved and performed for spectators, adding a technology-driven element to one of Dubai's biggest community sporting events. Videos and photographs of their appearances at both events also attracted attention on social media.
The performances highlight how humanoid robots are increasingly featuring at major public events in Dubai, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to see emerging technology in action. Beyond entertainment, such demonstrations provide a glimpse of how robotics could become more familiar in everyday settings, including public spaces and workplaces.
While the robots provided an unexpected highlight, the main attraction was a morning dedicated to health, fitness and wellbeing.
Hundreds of participants rolled out their yoga mats beneath the iconic Gate at DIFC for the free sunrise session, which welcomed people of all ages and fitness levels.
The programme featured guided breathwork, a relaxing sound bath, live music and a 30-minute yoga session led by yoga master Allaoua Gaham, joined on stage by Fabletics ambassador Yasmine Arida.
The morning began with gates opening at 5.15am, followed by live music and a display by Yogasana champions. Participants then took part in a sound bath, guided breathwork and warm-up activities before the main yoga session at 6.45am.
The celebrations continued with music, wellness activities and food and beverage options, giving residents an opportunity to unwind and connect.
Hundreds of mats filled the space for the free event, which welcomed people of all ages and fitness levels.
Gates opened at 5.15am, with live music and a display by Yogasana champions. Participants then joined a sound bath, guided breathwork and warm-up activities before the main session at 6.45am.
Yoga master Allaoua Gaham led the 30-minute 30x30 sunrise class, joined on stage by Fabletics ambassador Yasmine Arida. Music, wellness activities and refreshments continued afterwards, giving participants time to unwind and connect.
This year's DFC ran from October 31 to November 29, encouraging residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days.
Flagship events included Dubai Ride, Dubai Run, Dubai Stand Up Paddle and Dubai Yoga. Thousands of activities took place across the emirate, including at the three free 30x30 Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Zabeel Park and Al Warqa'a Park, and at Community Fitness Hubs.
As the challenge ends, participants are encouraged to carry their new habits into everyday life. At this year's finale, a few dancing robots added a futuristic surprise.