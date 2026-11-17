Malayalam edition of her book launched at Sharjah International Book Fair
With an increasing number of prospective homebuyers in Dubai enquiring about Vastu-compliant properties, the ancient Indian science of Vastu Shastra is witnessing renewed interest in the UAE. Reflecting this growing relevance, Dr. Jaya Harikumar’s book My Home, My Energy - re-titled Ente Veedu, Ente Urjaam for the Malayalam edition - has been launched at the prestigious Sharjah International Book Fair.
The book - Ente Veedu, Ente Urjaam - was presented by Sibu Chakravarthy, noted songwriter and poet from Kerala. Translated by renowned author and Sanskrit professor Dr. K. H. Subramanyan, the Malayalam edition aims to make the principles of Vastu Shastra accessible to a wider readership, reviving interest in this ancient Indian knowledge system and highlighting its relevance to contemporary living.
Her other book, Mind Alchemy – From Turbulence to Tranquility, is also set to be released next month in Dubai.
“Mind Alchemy – From Turbulence to Tranquility is a book that brings the ancient wisdom of Sage Patanjali's Yoga Sutras into conversation with contemporary psychology. The book explores the five vrittis, or fluctuations of the mind, and how these mental patterns influence human thoughts, emotions and behaviour,” said Jaya Harikumar, vastu expert, master yoga trainer, author.
Originally from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Harikumar has been based in Dubai for over 35 years. A Ph.D. holder in Metaphysics, she is not just a vastu expert, but also a yoga educator, therapist, Art of Living faculty member and holistic wellness practitioner. She is also the Co-founder of Yoga Ashram in Dubai.
Speaking about Vastu Shastra in the modern era, Harikumar addressed the perception among some that Vastu is merely superstition, she emphasised its foundation in the natural laws and rhythms of nature. She said that Vastu concerns the energy of built spaces, while Shastra referred to systematic knowledge or science. “Its underlying purpose is to create harmonious living and working environments that encourage happiness, peace and well-being,” explained Harikumar.
“Anything that is no longer relevant naturally fades away. The fact that Vastu continues to be valued and sought after across generations and cultures is a testament to its enduring relevance. Its purpose is to create spaces that promote positive energy, happiness and peace,” said Harikumar.
Having played an active role in popularising yoga in the UAE and beyond, Harikumar also highlighted the growing acceptance of yoga across different age groups.
Through her work at Yoga Ashram in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), she has conducted programmes for participants ranging from children to senior citizens. The studio has also offered specialised Yoga Teacher Training programmes for school students above the age of 15.
“It is encouraging to see the younger generation embracing Yoga, not just as a physical practice but as a way of life. We have had students above the age of 15 undertake Yoga Teacher Training at our studio. Yoga has something valuable to offer everyone, irrespective of age,” she said.