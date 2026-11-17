Speaking about Vastu Shastra in the modern era, Harikumar addressed the perception among some that Vastu is merely superstition, she emphasised its foundation in the natural laws and rhythms of nature. She said that Vastu concerns the energy of built spaces, while Shastra referred to systematic knowledge or science. “Its underlying purpose is to create harmonious living and working environments that encourage happiness, peace and well-being,” explained Harikumar.