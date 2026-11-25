Participants to enjoy a refreshing experience centred on movement, relaxation
Bringing together wellness, mindfulness and community engagement, Anis Sajan will open the doors of his residence at W49, Emirates Hills, for an exclusive Sunset Yoga experience on 28 November 2026, in collaboration with the Dubai Fitness Challenge and media partner Gulf News. The evening will bring together participants for a refreshing experience centred on movement, relaxation and holistic well-being.
Scheduled to begin at 4PM onwards, the gathering will offer participants an opportunity to step away from their everyday routines and reconnect with themselves through yoga, set against the tranquil backdrop of sunset. Hosted by Anis Sajan, the experience aims to encourage mindful living and highlight the importance of prioritising physical and mental well-being.
Speaking about the initiative, Anis Sajan said: "Yoga and meditation have helped me tremendously in my personal journey, not just in staying physically fit but also in maintaining mental clarity, inner peace and balance. Over the years, I have come to realise how important it is to take time for yourself, slow down and focus on your overall well-being. Through Sunset Yoga, in collaboration with the Dubai Fitness Challenge, I hope to encourage more people to experience these benefits and make wellness an integral part of their everyday lives."
The event aligns with the spirit of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which encourages residents and communities across the UAE to make fitness and physical activity an integral part of their daily lives. Through this gathering, participants will have the opportunity to experience the benefits of yoga while being part of a wider movement promoting healthier lifestyles.
Event details:
● Date: 28 November 2026
● Time: 4:00 PM onwards
● Venue: W49, Emirates Hills, Dubai
● Registration: https://forms.gle/W4uzHNi3svzYrqzp7
Interested participants are encouraged to register in advance to reserve their slots.