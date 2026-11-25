Speaking about the initiative, Anis Sajan said: "Yoga and meditation have helped me tremendously in my personal journey, not just in staying physically fit but also in maintaining mental clarity, inner peace and balance. Over the years, I have come to realise how important it is to take time for yourself, slow down and focus on your overall well-being. Through Sunset Yoga, in collaboration with the Dubai Fitness Challenge, I hope to encourage more people to experience these benefits and make wellness an integral part of their everyday lives."