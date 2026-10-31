Dubai Fitness Challenge: Free sessions organized for people of determination at ISD Dubai Sports City

Free padel and table tennis sessions offered at ISD Dubai Sports City this November
Dubai: People of determination will have access to free daily padel and table tennis sessions at ISD Dubai Sports City during the 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which runs from October 31 to November 29.
The initiative is part of ISD’s free 30x30 Challenge programme, with three padel courts and three table tennis tables reserved exclusively for people of determination. Each session will last one hour, providing an opportunity for participants of all abilities to stay active and enjoy sport in an inclusive environment.
“Great facilities only matter if people can use them. For people of determination, the barrier to sport is often not ability but access to a space, a regular time and an environment where they feel they belong,” said Daniels Petrovs, CEO of ISD Dubai Sports City.
“When everyone can take part, the whole community gains. Confidence grows, friendships form and families play together. Our hope is that what starts this November becomes part of people’s routines long after the challenge ends,” he added.
ISD will also expand the Real Madrid Foundation’s Educational Football Programme, taking free coaching sessions to schools across Dubai and Sharjah. Delivered in partnership with school physical education departments, the sessions will introduce children to football while promoting teamwork, respect and resilience.
Coaches will also lead beach soccer activities at Kite Beach and welcome schools to Al Warqa Park, with further sessions planned at Zabeel Park and other community locations.
Children taking part in the football activities will receive certificates and invitations to free taster sessions at ISD Dubai Sports City. The programme currently has almost 1,200 players and has the capacity to nearly double its numbers.
All activities are free. People of determination can book padel and table tennis sessions by calling or by WhatsApp ISD reception on +971 52 671 2890.
The daily sessions run at different times throughout the week, from 12.30pm to 9pm, depending on the day.