Dubai Fitness Challenge: Free sessions organized for people of determination at ISD Dubai Sports City

Children taking part in the football activities will receive certificates and invitations to free taster sessions at ISD Dubai Sports City. The programme currently has almost 1,200 players and has the capacity to nearly double its numbers.

“When everyone can take part, the whole community gains. Confidence grows, friendships form and families play together. Our hope is that what starts this November becomes part of people’s routines long after the challenge ends,” he added.

“Great facilities only matter if people can use them. For people of determination, the barrier to sport is often not ability but access to a space, a regular time and an environment where they feel they belong,” said Daniels Petrovs, CEO of ISD Dubai Sports City.

The initiative is part of ISD’s free 30x30 Challenge programme, with three padel courts and three table tennis tables reserved exclusively for people of determination. Each session will last one hour, providing an opportunity for participants of all abilities to stay active and enjoy sport in an inclusive environment.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.