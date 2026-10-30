Dubai Ride: Share your photos with Gulf News

Show us your cycling moments, family rides and celebrations
Are you joining Dubai Ride with family, cycling with friends or taking part for the first time? Gulf News wants to see your moments from the ride on Sunday, November 1.
Whether you are taking the 12km route along Sheikh Zayed Road or enjoying the 4km family loop through Downtown Dubai, share your photos and videos with us.
From little cyclists to matching team outfits, show us how you are taking part. You can also share your moments before the ride and happy faces after reaching the finish.
Remember to stop in a safe place before taking photos or videos.
Join our Dubai Ride campaign and share your morning on two wheels with readers across the UAE.