Harry Potter turns 25: What the films changed from the books — 18 key differences (Peeves, we still miss you)

3) The final duel got a body. The books resolve Voldemort's death almost entirely through dialogue. Harry stands in the Great Hall and calmly walks Voldemort through several pages of wandlore, who really disarmed whom, who the Elder Wand's true master actually is, before Voldemort's own curse rebounds and kills him where he stands. There is no physical struggle at all; Harry essentially wins by out-arguing his own murderer. The film understandably could not sustain a climax built on a monologue about wand ownership, so it invented an entirely new sequence: Harry and Voldemort chasing each other through a crumbling, burning Hogwarts, leaping between towers, grappling mid-fall, trading spells across the courtyard in a genuinely kinetic, physical confrontation before the final exchange. It gives Ralph Fiennes something to do with his body instead of standing still being lectured at, and it bears almost no resemblance to the book's climax beyond the outcome.