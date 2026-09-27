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Tom Brady reportedly lost nearly 20 pounds during final days with Gisele Bundchen

Book reveals Brady’s drastic weight loss as marriage to Gisele unraveled

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP-KEVIN WINTER

Dubai: Tom Brady reportedly lost nearly 20 pounds as his marriage to Gisele Bundchen came under increasing strain, with people around the former NFL star noticing a significant change in his appearance and demeanour.

The claim is made in Lars Anderson’s upcoming book, ‘Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness’, which examines the breakdown of Brady and Bundchen’s marriage before their divorce in 2022. The excerpt was obtained by Daily Mail.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians recalled how noticeable the weight loss had become.

“For Tom to lose that much weight, on his frame, it was a lot,” Arians said in the book.

He added: “It was very clear that the reason for the weight loss was the stress from the personal issues he was dealing with.”

Another coach quoted by Anderson described Brady’s appearance in even starker terms, saying his “cheekbones had freaking cheekbones”.

The book claims Brady and Bündchen made attempts to repair their relationship before eventually going their separate ways. Brady reportedly left the Buccaneers’ 2022 training camp for 11 days to deal with personal matters and travelled to the Bahamas, where he met Bundchen.

According to the book, Brady returned to the team appearing significantly affected by the situation.

The couple, who married in 2009, officially divorced in 2022 after having two children together, Benjamin and Vivian.

Brady had also announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to play one final season with Tampa Bay. He won the 2020 Super Bowl with coach Arians before retiring from the NFL for good in 2023.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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