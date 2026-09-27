Brady had also announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to play one final season with Tampa Bay. He won the 2020 Super Bowl with coach Arians before retiring from the NFL for good in 2023.

The book claims Brady and Bündchen made attempts to repair their relationship before eventually going their separate ways. Brady reportedly left the Buccaneers’ 2022 training camp for 11 days to deal with personal matters and travelled to the Bahamas, where he met Bundchen.

The claim is made in Lars Anderson’s upcoming book, ‘Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness’, which examines the breakdown of Brady and Bundchen’s marriage before their divorce in 2022. The excerpt was obtained by Daily Mail.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.