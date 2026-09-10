Dwayne Johnson’s 22kg transformation: Why he lost the weight

Johnson, 54, shared details of his training, diet, and conditioning on Instagram
Dubai: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he lost around 22kg over a year for his role in Benny Safdie’s upcoming film ‘Lizard Music’.
Johnson, 54, shared details of his training, diet, and conditioning on Instagram, saying he opted for a gradual, strategic approach rather than an extreme weight cut.
The actor said he currently weighs between 232 and 235 pounds (105-106kg) and has maintained his strength, endurance and cardiovascular fitness.
“Lots of great questions about my current training split, diet, cardio + conditioning,” Johnson wrote. “I took a full year to drop 50lbs for my current role I’m shooting now (Benny Safdie’s ‘Lizard Music’).”
Johnson said he wanted to be “strategic and wise” about losing the weight and avoided anything extreme.
He also revealed that his diet varies throughout the week. His high-carbohydrate days, with around 450 grams of carbs, coincide with his two leg-training days and Sunday. On the remaining days, he consumes between 250 and 300 grams of carbohydrates.
“Feel phenomenal at this weight, strength, endurance, pumps with training are all fantastic,” he said, adding that his cardiovascular fitness remains strong.
Johnson also said his muscle fullness fluctuates on lower-carb days, but it can be managed with pre-workout rice cakes, honey, and a pinch of salt.
‘Lizard Music’ is an upcoming fantasy adventure film directed by Benny Safdie and based on Daniel Pinkwater’s book of the same name.
The film stars Johnson alongside Theo Clark Leber, Tim Heidecker, Alicia Silverstone and Regina Hall.
The story follows a boy who discovers a mysterious late-night broadcast featuring lizards playing otherworldly music.
Meanwhile, Johnson has also announced his next project, ‘Free Byrd’, in which he will play a Las Vegas motorcycle stuntman who hides a dementia diagnosis from those around him, including his mechanic brother, while preparing for one final stunt.
With inputs from Agencies