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Dwayne Johnson’s 22kg transformation: Why he lost the weight

Johnson, 54, shared details of his training, diet, and conditioning on Instagram

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Dwayne Johnson’s 22kg transformation: Why he lost the weight

Dubai: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he lost around 22kg over a year for his role in Benny Safdie’s upcoming film ‘Lizard Music’.

Johnson, 54, shared details of his training, diet, and conditioning on Instagram, saying he opted for a gradual, strategic approach rather than an extreme weight cut.

The actor said he currently weighs between 232 and 235 pounds (105-106kg) and has maintained his strength, endurance and cardiovascular fitness.

“Lots of great questions about my current training split, diet, cardio + conditioning,” Johnson wrote. “I took a full year to drop 50lbs for my current role I’m shooting now (Benny Safdie’s ‘Lizard Music’).”

Johnson said he wanted to be “strategic and wise” about losing the weight and avoided anything extreme.

He also revealed that his diet varies throughout the week. His high-carbohydrate days, with around 450 grams of carbs, coincide with his two leg-training days and Sunday. On the remaining days, he consumes between 250 and 300 grams of carbohydrates.

“Feel phenomenal at this weight, strength, endurance, pumps with training are all fantastic,” he said, adding that his cardiovascular fitness remains strong.

Johnson also said his muscle fullness fluctuates on lower-carb days, but it can be managed with pre-workout rice cakes, honey, and a pinch of salt.

About ‘Lizard Music’

‘Lizard Music’ is an upcoming fantasy adventure film directed by Benny Safdie and based on Daniel Pinkwater’s book of the same name.

The film stars Johnson alongside Theo Clark Leber, Tim Heidecker, Alicia Silverstone and Regina Hall.

The story follows a boy who discovers a mysterious late-night broadcast featuring lizards playing otherworldly music.

Meanwhile, Johnson has also announced his next project, ‘Free Byrd’, in which he will play a Las Vegas motorcycle stuntman who hides a dementia diagnosis from those around him, including his mechanic brother, while preparing for one final stunt.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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