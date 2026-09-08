Harry Potter turns 25: Where the original cast is now — and remembering those we lost along the way

Twenty-five years ago this fall, a scrawny child with a lightning-bolt scar stepped off a train at Platform 9¾ and changed the movie business forever. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone opened in November 2001 and, over the next decade, built one of the most stacked ensembles ever assembled, an unlikely mix of unknown child actors and the finest of British stage stars. To mark the quarter-century milestone, Warner Bros. is running its Back to Hogwarts celebration this year, complete with a theatrical re-release of the first film and glimpses of the upcoming HBO reboot. It's the perfect excuse to ask: what happened to everyone?