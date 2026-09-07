Construction begins for 3 new Harry Potter lands at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

Hogwarts, Diagon Alley and Forbidden Forest teased for Yas Island expansion
What was once planned as a single Harry Potter-themed land at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi has now officially expanded into three. Miral, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, has confirmed the addition of three new Harry Potter-themed lands, Diagon Alley, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest, at the region's largest indoor theme park on Yas Island, with construction targeted for completion in 2029.
The announcement, shared via the Abu Dhabi Media Office, confirms details that had been building for months. The expansion had originally been unveiled back in 2022 as a single, large-scale Harry Potter land, with the description still holding as recently as May this year, when it was mentioned alongside two new DC-themed rides. The reveal of three distinct lands marks a significant scale-up from those earlier plans.
Combined, the three new areas will span approximately 63,000 square metres, around 678,000 square feet, making it one of the largest Wizarding World-style developments outside of Universal's parks, which have held the theme park rights to the Harry Potter franchise since 2007. Once complete, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi will become the first park in the world to house both Hogwarts Castle and Diagon Alley under one roof, alongside world-exclusive rides created specifically for the Abu Dhabi location.
The expansion adds to Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi's existing line-up of six themed lands: Warner Bros Plaza, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch, Cartoon Junction, Gotham City and Metropolis. While Miral has pointed to 2028 as the construction completion target, an official opening date has not yet been announced.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said: "The introduction of the three new Harry Potter–themed lands represents a significant milestone in the continued evolution of Yas Island and the emirate of Abu Dhabi. This expansion further reflects our long-standing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, whose collaboration brings globally recognised stories and characters to life through imaginative and immersive design.
Aligned with Abu Dhabi’s broader vision for economic diversification, enhanced tourism appeal, and the continued growth of a dynamic entertainment landscape, this expansion further reinforces Yas Island's position as a leading global leisure and entertainment destination. It underscores our commitment to delivering world-class experiences that inspire, engage, and create lasting memories for visitors and residents for generations to come.”
Simon Robinson, President Global Experiences & Studio Operations, Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “The expansion of Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi represents a significant step forward in our commitment to building world‑class destinations anchored in the strength of our storytelling. Introducing three new Harry Potter–themed lands allows us to deepen the connection between our iconic franchises and the guests who cherish them. This development reflects our long‑term vision for immersive entertainment experiences that set new benchmarks for the industry, and we look forward to unveiling environments that fans will love for generations to come.”
The reveal had earlier opened with the flying Ford Anglia, the enchanted car from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
This will be the first permanent Harry Potter attraction built outside a Universal-operated park, and the first anywhere in the Middle East. Like the rest of Warner Bros. World, it will be fully indoor and air-conditioned, a built-in advantage against Abu Dhabi's climate.