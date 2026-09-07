Construction begins for 3 new Harry Potter lands at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

Simon Robinson, President Global Experiences & Studio Operations, Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “The expansion of Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi represents a significant step forward in our commitment to building world‑class destinations anchored in the strength of our storytelling. Introducing three new Harry Potter–themed lands allows us to deepen the connection between our iconic franchises and the guests who cherish them. This development reflects our long‑term vision for immersive entertainment experiences that set new benchmarks for the industry, and we look forward to unveiling environments that fans will love for generations to come.”