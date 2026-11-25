Millan-Windorski described herself as a lifelong environmentalist
Bea Millan-Windorski of the Philippines finished third runner-up at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico, but the moment many viewers took away was her final answer. Asked what the world needs most from its leaders, she pointed to a lesson she said she learned from a decade of volunteering with sea turtles: that the strongest hatchlings stay behind to help the weaker ones reach the sea.
She tied the anniversary to the women who came before her. "I'm so honored to be part of the 75th anniversary because it is honoring the past, present, and future of women," she said. "I'm standing on the shoulders of the women who came before me, who believed in a kinder and brighter future, and I would use their wisdom to guide the present so that we could build the kind of future that we all deserve."
She closed by pointing to her own plans: "I would use my experience in the international arena to work with the United Nations to continue my work advocating for climate-displaced communities and vulnerable voices all around the world. Maraming salamat po."
In the final round, each of the five finalists was asked the same question: "What does the world need most from its leaders right now?" Millan-Windorski described herself as a lifelong environmentalist and said, "I wish that our leaders would listen to nature and realize that we have much to learn."
She drew on her years of conservation work. "I volunteered with sea turtles for the past 10 years, and what we've often heard of crab mentality or turning one another down, turtle mentality is the opposite," she said. "The strongest sea turtle hatchlings actually stay behind in the nest to help their weaker brothers and sisters out and into the sea. I wish that our world leaders would embrace the same mentality and realize that when one rises, we all rise."
The image came from her own experience. Born in Milwaukee to a Filipino family with roots in La Union, she has long supported Project CURMA, a sea turtle conservation effort in that province. She studied history and international relations at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, held the Miss Earth USA title in 2024, and won the Miss Universe Philippines crown in May.
Her week in Puerto Rico had already attracted attention. For the national costume segment, she honored the women of Kalinga with an ensemble modeled on the attire worn for the traditional Banga dance. On finals night she appeared in a yellow two-piece swimsuit with a sheer cape by the Filipino designer Rian Fernandez, then in an ivory Anthony Ramirez gown dedicated to the Philippine motherland.
She is seeking the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe title and its first since Catriona Gray won in 2018.