Mental health concerns and disputes lead to abrupt end of Nguyen's reign
Dubai: Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 winner Quynh Anh Nguyen has been stripped of her crown just 48 days after being named the country's beauty queen, following a controversy involving alleged inappropriate remarks and her reported failure to comply with a six-month suspension.
Five6 Entertainment, the production company behind Miss Universe Vietnam, announced the decision in a statement released on November 18 and signed by its general director, Pham Duy Khanh.
The decision follows weeks of controversy surrounding Nguyen, who came under scrutiny after screenshots allegedly showing her and Miss Universe Vietnam first runner-up Trinh My Anh making disparaging remarks about fellow beauty queens and people associated with the competition circulated on social media.
The controversy prompted the pageant organisers to launch an investigation.
On October 12, the Miss Universe Vietnam organising committee acknowledged the circulating messages and said it would review their contents before deciding on appropriate action.
Following its assessment, the organisation announced on October 25 that Nguyen would be suspended from carrying out activities under the Miss Universe Vietnam title for six months.
However, the latest statement from Five6 Entertainment said Nguyen continued accepting invitations and attending events without obtaining prior approval from the organisation or the production company.
The organisers claimed that some of these appearances led to misunderstandings and negatively affected the image of Miss Universe Vietnam and its organising committee.
The statement also revealed that Nguyen had recently informed the organisation about her mental health condition and requested time to rest and receive treatment.
According to the production company, she had indicated that she was unable to fulfill her contractual obligations as originally agreed. However, she continued to accept performance invitations and attend events.
Meanwhile, Seoul-based management company Signé announced a partnership with Nguyen. In its statement, the company acknowledged the public criticism surrounding the controversy and stressed the importance of taking responsibility for one's words and actions.
Nguyen's removal comes shortly before the 75th edition of the Miss Universe competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, featuring around 116 contestants from across the world.
However, she had already been ruled out of the international competition. On October 21, the Miss Universe Organisation confirmed that Vietnam would not send a representative because of a dispute involving the entity holding the country's franchise rights.
Vietnam's absence marks the first time in 12 years that the country has missed the international competition. Its previous absence was in 2014.
The latest decision brings an abrupt end to Nguyen's brief reign as Miss Universe Vietnam 2026, barely seven weeks after her crowning.