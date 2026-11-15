"The Indian Air Force (IAF) declared a 'full emergency', following which all prescribed emergency response procedures were promptly activated. Fire services, ambulance services and other emergency response teams were placed on high alert to ensure the safety of passengers and crew," Dhoke said.

Fire services, ambulances and other emergency response teams were placed on high alert as airport authorities coordinated with ATC, IndiGo and other agencies to prepare for the aircraft's safe return.

ATC called off the full emergency at 9.10am once it was satisfied that the aircraft was in a normal and safe condition. Passengers left through the aerobridge, and the statement said no injuries were reported among the 192 people on board.

As a precaution, the aircraft flew low over the runway to allow officials to visually assess its landing gear. It touched down at 9.04am, officials said, and three fire-fighting vehicles and two ambulances escorted it to Bay No. 7.

Officials said the airport, ATC, the airline and other agencies worked closely together, with established safety procedures followed throughout.

IndiGo arranged another aircraft from Bengaluru to Pune to take the affected passengers on to Guwahati, local media reports said.

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