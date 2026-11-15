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IndiGo flight returns to Pune after landing gear malfunction

Authorities said no injuries were reported among the 192 people on board

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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For illustrative purposes only.
For illustrative purposes only.
IANS

IndiGo flight 6E 0623, travelling from Pune to Guwahati, reported a technical issue shortly after take-off when its landing gear failed to retract, Pune airport authorities said.

The pilot alerted air traffic control (ATC) that the landing gear remained extended, prompting the Indian Air Force (IAF) to declare a full emergency and activate emergency response procedures.

Fire services, ambulances and other emergency response teams were placed on high alert as airport authorities coordinated with ATC, IndiGo and other agencies to prepare for the aircraft's safe return.

Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke confirmed the emergency response in a statement.

"The Indian Air Force (IAF) declared a 'full emergency', following which all prescribed emergency response procedures were promptly activated. Fire services, ambulance services and other emergency response teams were placed on high alert to ensure the safety of passengers and crew," Dhoke said.

Low pass over Pune runway before safe landing

As a precaution, the aircraft flew low over the runway to allow officials to visually assess its landing gear. It touched down at 9.04am, officials said, and three fire-fighting vehicles and two ambulances escorted it to Bay No. 7.

ATC called off the full emergency at 9.10am once it was satisfied that the aircraft was in a normal and safe condition. Passengers left through the aerobridge, and the statement said no injuries were reported among the 192 people on board.

IndiGo arranges replacement aircraft for Guwahati passengers

IndiGo arranged another aircraft from Bengaluru to Pune to take the affected passengers on to Guwahati, local media reports said.

Officials said the airport, ATC, the airline and other agencies worked closely together, with established safety procedures followed throughout.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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