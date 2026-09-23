IndiGo Delhi-bound flight declares emergency, returns to London Heathrow

Boeing 787-9 turned back after technical issue and landed safely
An IndiGo flight bound for New Delhi returned to London Heathrow after declaring an emergency following a technical issue, according to reports and flight-tracking data.
Flight 6E4, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, departed Heathrow on Tuesday evening for Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport but turned back after about an hour in the air.
The aircraft landed safely back at Heathrow.
Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft departing London Heathrow before heading southeast towards the English Channel.
As it reached the Channel, the Boeing 787-9 stopped climbing at around 24,000 feet and transmitted the emergency squawk code 7700 before turning back towards London, according to aviation tracking reports.
Squawk 7700 is the internationally recognised transponder code used to signal a general emergency and alerts air traffic controllers that an aircraft requires priority handling.
The aircraft subsequently returned safely to Heathrow.
A source cited by Indian news agency PTI said the aircraft had suffered a technical issue. The precise nature of the problem was not immediately known.
IndiGo had not stated the incident at the time of reporting.
Flight-tracking information showed that flight 6E4 was airborne for around an hour before returning to its departure airport.
The number of passengers aboard the aircraft was not immediately available.
Some specialist aviation websites have circulated claims about the possible nature of the onboard problem, including reports of smoke. However, the airline or an aviation authority has not independently confirmed those claims.
The aircraft involved was a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
IndiGo operates the London-Delhi service as part of its expanding long-haul international network.
The airline has been adding longer-distance services connecting India with destinations in Europe as it expands beyond its traditional short- and medium-haul network.
Passengers scheduled to travel on the route should check the latest flight information directly with the airline before heading to the airport.