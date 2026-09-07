Engine failure forces Jeddah-bound Malaysia Airlines flight to land in Chennai

Flight carrying 186 people lands safely after Engine No. 2 fails; no injuries reported
Dubai: A Malaysia Airlines flight travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah made an emergency landing at Chennai airport on Monday after developing a technical problem involving one of its engines.
Flight MH156, operated by an Airbus A330-200, was carrying 186 people when it diverted to the southern Indian city after a problem was detected with Engine No. 2.
Chennai airport declared a full emergency at 4.07pm IST and activated emergency response measures, with fire tenders, ambulances and security personnel positioned as a precaution.
The aircraft landed safely at 4.44pm and was directed to Bay 45.
“It was a smooth landing. All passengers are safe,” a senior Chennai airport official told NDTV.
According to Chennai airport, the flight was diverted after Engine No. 2 failed. The pilot contacted air traffic control and requested an emergency landing after the problem emerged while the aircraft was operating the Kuala Lumpur-Jeddah route.
There were no reported injuries.
Passengers were evacuated safely after landing and their baggage was removed from the aircraft.
“Further assessment of the aircraft and the technical issue is being carried out by the airline and relevant technical teams,” an airport spokesperson said, according to India Today.
The emergency did not disrupt other airport operations, with flights continuing normally.
Further details about the nature of the engine problem and arrangements being made for passengers to continue their journey to Jeddah were not immediately available.
The incident came shortly after a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returned to Goa airport following a technical problem involving one of its engines.
Flight 6E 2102 took off from Goa at 9.16am but returned after the problem was detected. A full emergency was declared at around 9.30am and the aircraft landed safely on Runway 28 at 9.51am. All passengers disembarked safely and the emergency was withdrawn at 10.03am.