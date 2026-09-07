Engine failure forces Jeddah-bound Malaysia Airlines flight to land in Chennai

According to Chennai airport, the flight was diverted after Engine No. 2 failed. The pilot contacted air traffic control and requested an emergency landing after the problem emerged while the aircraft was operating the Kuala Lumpur-Jeddah route.

“Further assessment of the aircraft and the technical issue is being carried out by the airline and relevant technical teams,” an airport spokesperson said, according to India Today.

Flight 6E 2102 took off from Goa at 9.16am but returned after the problem was detected. A full emergency was declared at around 9.30am and the aircraft landed safely on Runway 28 at 9.51am. All passengers disembarked safely and the emergency was withdrawn at 10.03am.

Further details about the nature of the engine problem and arrangements being made for passengers to continue their journey to Jeddah were not immediately available.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.