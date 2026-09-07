GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Engine failure forces Jeddah-bound Malaysia Airlines flight to land in Chennai

Flight carrying 186 people lands safely after Engine No. 2 fails; no injuries reported

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The aircraft landed safely at 4.44pm and was directed to Bay 45.
The aircraft landed safely at 4.44pm and was directed to Bay 45.
IANS

Dubai: A Malaysia Airlines flight travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah made an emergency landing at Chennai airport on Monday after developing a technical problem involving one of its engines.

Flight MH156, operated by an Airbus A330-200, was carrying 186 people when it diverted to the southern Indian city after a problem was detected with Engine No. 2.

Chennai airport declared a full emergency at 4.07pm IST and activated emergency response measures, with fire tenders, ambulances and security personnel positioned as a precaution.

The aircraft landed safely at 4.44pm and was directed to Bay 45.

“It was a smooth landing. All passengers are safe,” a senior Chennai airport official told NDTV.

According to Chennai airport, the flight was diverted after Engine No. 2 failed. The pilot contacted air traffic control and requested an emergency landing after the problem emerged while the aircraft was operating the Kuala Lumpur-Jeddah route.

There were no reported injuries.

Passengers were evacuated safely after landing and their baggage was removed from the aircraft.

“Further assessment of the aircraft and the technical issue is being carried out by the airline and relevant technical teams,” an airport spokesperson said, according to India Today.

The emergency did not disrupt other airport operations, with flights continuing normally.

Further details about the nature of the engine problem and arrangements being made for passengers to continue their journey to Jeddah were not immediately available.

The incident came shortly after a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returned to Goa airport following a technical problem involving one of its engines.

Flight 6E 2102 took off from Goa at 9.16am but returned after the problem was detected. A full emergency was declared at around 9.30am and the aircraft landed safely on Runway 28 at 9.51am. All passengers disembarked safely and the emergency was withdrawn at 10.03am.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

IndiGo confirmed that a technical issue had been detected shortly after takeoff .

IndiGo Goa-Delhi flight turns back after engine issue

2m read
Chaos continues at Chennai airport due to IndiGo disruptions

IndiGo flight lands safely after engine issue

2m read
The UAE drew 1–1 with Iraq in the first leg in Abu Dhabi, leaving Tuesday’s match in Basra as a showdown to determine which team advances to the intercontinental playoff

Laser beam hits cockpit; pilot circles before landing

1m read
Child’s refusal to wear seatbelt forces Porter Airlines flight to return to terminal and cancel departure

Child stands on seat, won't buckle up: Flight cancelled

2m read