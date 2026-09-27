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Flying to Saudi Arabia? Jeddah airport opens new Terminal 4 with phased airline moves

Phased launch of Jeddah’s Terminal 4 to boost capacity to 15 million passengers

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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New Jeddah Terminal 4 opens in phases, shifting foreign and regional carriers
New Jeddah Terminal 4 opens in phases, shifting foreign and regional carriers

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah will begin the phased opening of Terminal 4 on Sunday, with selected airlines moving from existing terminals as part of a wider transition plan.

Jeddah Airports Company said the move aims to redistribute passenger traffic, increase airport capacity and improve travel procedures following the completion of Terminal 4’s operational and service readiness.

Airlines moving to Terminal 4

  • The first phase will see flights operated by:

    • Wizz Air

    • AJet

    • SalamAir

  • More airlines will move to Terminal 4 in stages according to the approved transition plan.

    • Airline transfer schedule

    • Monday, September 28: Fly Jinnah flights will move from the Hajj and Umrah Terminals (B3).

      • Nesma Airlines flights will move from the North Terminal.

  • Tuesday, September 29: Akasa Air flights will move from the Hajj and Umrah Terminals (B3).

  • Thursday, October 1: SyrianAir and Pegasus flights will move from the North Terminal.

  • Saturday, October 3: Azerbaijan Airlines and Tunisair flights will move from the North Terminal.

    • Additional airlines will be transferred gradually based on operational requirements.

    Airline relocation plan

    The transition aims to:

    • Redistribute passenger traffic across airport facilities.

    • Increase operational capacity.

    • Improve passenger movement and travel procedures.

    • Support continued growth in international air traffic.

    The plan includes relocating foreign airlines operating from the North Terminal, along with selected carriers from Terminal 1 and the Hajj and Umrah Terminals.

    Terminal 4: Key facts

    • Covers 97,000 square metres.

    • Capacity of up to 15 million passengers annually.

    • Equipped with advanced operational systems and modern facilities.

    • Includes dedicated group check-in facilities for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

    Passenger advisory

    Jeddah Airports has advised passengers to:

    • Check their departure terminal before travelling.

    • Confirm details through their airline’s official platforms.

    • Follow updates from King Abdulaziz International Airport’s official website and social media channels.

    The opening of Terminal 4 follows record passenger traffic at King Abdulaziz International Airport, which handled 53.4 million passengers in 2025. The expansion supports Saudi Arabia’s aviation growth plans under Vision 2030, with a target of serving more than 90 million passengers annually through the airport by 2030.

    Related Topics:
    Saudi Arabiatravel

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