The 9/11 attacks killed 2,977 people from 90 countries and changed the world forever
On September 11, 2001, 19 Islamist Al Qaida terrorists hijacked four commercial passenger planes in a coordinated attack that changed the course of modern history. Two aircraft were deliberately flown into the North and South towers of New York’s World Trade Centre, while a third struck the Pentagon near Washington, DC. The fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers and crew members fought back against the hijackers.
Flight 11 hit the North Tower at 8.46 am, followed by Flight 175 striking the South Tower at 9.03 am. The South Tower collapsed at 9.59 am, Flight 93 crashed at 10.03 am, and the North Tower fell at 10.28 am. The attacks killed 2,977 people from 90 countries and triggered a vast rescue and recovery operation.
Look back in photos at the events of that day, from the attacks