Enter personal and travel details: Provide your passport information, nationality, flight number, first airport of entry in India and travel history covering the previous 21 days.

Add transit details: Include all foreign transit stops. If you have multiple transit stops, use the 'Add Transit Row' option.

Verify contact details: Enter your address, mobile number and email address, then complete OTP verification.

Complete the health declaration: Answer questions about possible Ebola exposure and relevant symptoms, including fever or bleeding. Additional questions may appear depending on your travel or exposure history.