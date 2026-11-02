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UAE-India travel: Air Suvidha form is not optional, stresses Immigration

Air Suvidha: Essential guide for passengers traveling to India during health alert

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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UAE travellers must complete the online health declaration within 24 hours before arrival in India.
UAE travellers must complete the online health declaration within 24 hours before arrival in India.
IANS/ Gulf News Archives

The Bureau of Immigration has issued an advisory reminding all passengers arriving in India to complete the mandatory Air Suvidha Self-Declaration Form (SDF) before arrival.

The requirement applies to:

  • Indian passport holders

  • Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders

  • Foreign passport holders

The form is compulsory for all international arrivals, regardless of nationality or travel history, amid the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

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In its advisory, the Bureau of Immigration urged passengers to complete the form before starting their journey and provide all mandatory information accurately to ensure smooth arrival clearance and allow health authorities to offer assistance if needed.

UAE travellers: What you need to know

For UAE residents flying to India, the form must be completed online within 24 hours before arrival. Passengers are advised to submit it before boarding, preferably during web check-in.

The form is free and available through the official Air Suvidha portal: https://airsuvidha.civilaviation.gov.in/

What should you keep ready?

Have the following details and documents available before starting:

  • Valid passport and Indian visa, if applicable

  • Flight ticket or boarding pass

  • Address of your stay in India

  • Travel history and foreign transit details

  • Medical reference letter, if applicable

  • Working mobile number and email address for OTP verification

All fields marked with an asterisk (*) must be completed.

How to complete the Air Suvidha form

  1. Enter personal and travel details: Provide your passport information, nationality, flight number, first airport of entry in India and travel history covering the previous 21 days.

  2. Add transit details: Include all foreign transit stops. If you have multiple transit stops, use the 'Add Transit Row' option.

  3. Verify contact details: Enter your address, mobile number and email address, then complete OTP verification.

  4. Complete the health declaration: Answer questions about possible Ebola exposure and relevant symptoms, including fever or bleeding. Additional questions may appear depending on your travel or exposure history.

  5. Submit and save: Review the information, complete the consent declaration and submit the form. Download the acknowledgement and keep it accessible for your journey.

What happens on arrival in India?

Passengers may be asked to show their Air Suvidha acknowledgement at the International Travel Health Desk. Most travellers can proceed with the usual arrival process, but an Airport Port Health Officer may conduct additional screening depending on the information submitted.

The digital system allows health and immigration authorities to share information and identify passengers who may need further assessment.

Air Suvidha: Frequently asked questions

Do I need to complete the form if I have not visited an Ebola-affected country?

Yes. The form is mandatory for all international passengers arriving in India, regardless of their travel history.

Is the form free?

Yes. It is a free government service. Use only the official portal: https://airsuvidha.civilaviation.gov.in/

What if I have multiple transit stops?

Enter each foreign transit separately using the 'Add Transit Row' option.

What if I arrive without completing the form?

Follow airport staff instructions and approach the International Travel Health Desk. Completing the form before departure is recommended to avoid delays.

Why has India reintroduced Air Suvidha?

India has strengthened health screening at international entry points following the World Health Organisation's May 17, 2026, declaration of the Ebola/Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The upgraded Air Suvidha 2.0 portal supports information-sharing between airport health officials, immigration authorities and disease surveillance teams to help identify and refer potentially at-risk travellers.

Related Topics:
indiaIndia UAE travelHealthtravel

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