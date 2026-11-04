Passengers connecting through the US must also complete the form.
Emirates passengers travelling to the United States must complete and sign a new passenger attestation form before checking in, unless they qualify for an official exemption.
The requirement applies to all passengers departing for the US at or after 11.59pm EST on November 3. It also covers travellers connecting through the United States.
The attestation confirms that passengers have not been present in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in the 21 days before boarding. Emirates said on its website that all information provided must be accurate and truthful.
Each passenger must submit a separate form. Where permitted, an authorised representative can complete and sign the document on a passenger's behalf.
Emirates has advised passengers to:
Download and print the attestation form from the US government website.
Complete and sign the form before checking in.
Carry the physical copy and present it at check-in for verification.
For passengers connecting through the United States, the airline said verification may take place at the boarding gate.
Travellers should ensure they have the completed document ready before arriving at the airport to avoid delays during the check-in process.