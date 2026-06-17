Previous 30-day grace period reduced to two weeks, official says
Dubai: Expats whose residence permits are cancelled must leave Qatar within 14 days of the cancellation date or face financial penalties, a Ministry of Interior official has said.
Speaking during a webinar on safe travel procedures organised by the ministry’s Public Relations Department, Captain Ali Ahmed Ali Al Kuwari of the Airport Passports Department said the grace period following the cancellation of a residence permit had been reduced from 30 days to two weeks, according to Gulf Times.
“Earlier it was 30 days, but currently it is two weeks,” Al Kuwari was quoted as saying. He added that individuals who remain in the country beyond the 14-day period would be subject to a fine of QR10 per day.
The official also urged visitors to carefully check the validity and duration of stay indicated on the visa stamp affixed to their passports. He noted that overstaying a visit visa carries a penalty of QR200 per day.
Al Kuwari encouraged travellers to review their status through the Metrash mobile application before travelling, including checking for outstanding traffic fines, overstay penalties or other dues that could affect travel procedures.
He also advised passengers to make use of the electronic gate system at Hamad International Airport to speed up immigration procedures and reduce waiting times. The Airport Passports Department currently operates 76 e-gates across arrival and departure terminals.
The official further noted that residents seeking to transfer a residence permit to a new passport can complete the process through Metrash.
Regarding newborns, Al Kuwari said residents must report births through the passport authorities and obtain the required residency documentation. He noted that a child born in Qatar must secure a residence permit under the father's sponsorship after obtaining the necessary documents from the relevant embassy.
Without a residence permit, a newborn would not be able to re-enter Qatar after leaving the country, he said.