Qatar hands over Asian suspect to US in joint transnational crime probe
Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has announced the extradition of an Asian national wanted by the United States over multiple criminal charges linked to transnational organised crime.
The extradition was carried out as part of a joint security operation involving Qatar’s Ministry of Interior, the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).
In a statement, the ministry said the operation was conducted through international security cooperation channels.
According to the ministry, the suspect was referred to Qatar’s Public Prosecution to complete the required legal procedures.
Following the legal review, a decision was issued to surrender the individual to US authorities in accordance with applicable laws and agreements.
The Ministry of Interior said the extradition reflects Qatar’s commitment to working with international partners to combat cross-border organised crime.
It added that such cooperation supports global security efforts and strengthens the international justice system while following national legislation and legal frameworks.