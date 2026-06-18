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UAE, Qatar sign MoU on data protection in joint projects

Pact strengthens protection of shared security data and digital traffic systems

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UAE, Qatar sign MoU on data protection in joint projects

DOHA: The UAE Ministry of Interior signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar to protect data and information related to joint security projects.

The MoU was signed during an official visit by a delegation from the UAE Ministry of Interior, headed by Major General Khalifa Harib Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry, to the State of Qatar, where he was received by Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al-Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Qatari Ministry of Interior.

‏The MoU covers six joint projects between the two sides, including network linkage, the bilateral electronic linkage system for traffic violations, the connection of traffic systems, the transfer and recovery of financial amounts for traffic violations, as well as the electronic exchange of data and fingerprints of deportees and unidentified fingerprints.

The MoU was signed as part of efforts to strengthen security cooperation and coordination between the two fraternal countries, contributing to enhanced efficiency in the exchange of security information and expertise and greater utilisation of advanced technologies in support of security and stability.

It also aims to further develop the framework for joint security cooperation and enhance the integration of security services and projects between the two sides.

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