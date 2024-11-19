At the beginning of the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, the Prime Minister of Qatar conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, along with his best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE. In return, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his warm regards and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the people of Qatar for further development and prosperity.

During the meeting, the President and the Qatari Prime Minister discussed the strong fraternal ties and cooperation between the two nations aimed at serving the interests of both peoples. The discussions also explored ways to enhance mutual interests and reinforce security and stability in the region.

The two sides also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues of shared concern. They underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve a ceasefire and de-escalation in the Middle East while preventing the expansion of conflict to safeguard regional security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment and a number of senior officials.

Attending the meeting as well were the delegation accompanying the Qatari Prime Minister that included Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and a number of Qatari high-ranking officials.