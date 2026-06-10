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Qatar expands national service eligibility to expats with military and residency benefits

Completing the programme earns priority recruitment into the Qatar Armed Forces

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National service graduates will be prioritised for Qatar Armed Forces recruitment.
National service graduates will be prioritised for Qatar Armed Forces recruitment.
AFP file

The Ministry of Defense has announced that children of Qatari mothers and non-Qatari residents born in Qatar are now eligible to join the national service programme, widening access to military service opportunities in the country.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said applicants must meet a set of conditions including being born in Qatar, being at least 18 years old, and holding a valid Qatar residence permit.

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Candidates are also required to demonstrate good conduct and reputation and must not have been convicted of crimes involving dishonesty or breach of trust, unless rehabilitated. Applicants must not have been previously dismissed from service.

Medical and selection requirements

The ministry said applicants must be medically fit and successfully pass an admission interview as part of the selection process.

Service duration and benefits

According to the Ministry of Defense, the service period may extend for up to five years. Participants will receive a monthly financial incentive of up to QR7,000.

Those who complete the programme will be given priority consideration for recruitment into the Qatar Armed Forces. They will also receive priority for obtaining permanent residency after completing their service.

Application process and documents

Applications must be submitted electronically through the ministry’s website by selecting the recruitment option.

Required documents include a copy of the Qatar ID card, a valid passport, and a birth certificate for those born in Qatar. For children of Qatari mothers, applicants must also provide a copy of the mother’s passport and birth certificate.

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