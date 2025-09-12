Qatar replaces health cards with National ID for citizens

National ID to serve as health card for Qatari citizens starting Friday
Dubai: Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health announced Thursday that Qatari citizens will no longer need separate health cards to access medical services, replacing them with the national ID card in a move officials say will simplify procedures and improve patient experience.
The decision, outlined in Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud’s Decision No. 46 of 2025, cancels a 2023 regulation that required fees for obtaining and replacing health cards. Starting Friday, citizens will be able to use their national ID cards free of charge at Hamad Medical Corporation, Primary Health Care Corporation, and other healthcare facilities across the country.
Health cards for residents, however, will remain valid under existing procedures, the ministry said.
The change comes as part of a broader effort to streamline government services, standardize documentation, and reduce administrative burdens on patients. “This step reflects our commitment to enhancing efficiency and patient convenience in the healthcare system,” the ministry said in a statement.
Citizens are urged to carry their national ID cards when visiting healthcare facilities to ensure smooth access to services.
