Talabat slapped with one-week closure in Qatar over misleading information

Qatar’s Commerce Ministry halts operations as company pledges swift review and cooperation

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Talabat added that it has launched an internal review to assess the situation
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry has ordered an administrative one-week suspension of Talabat services in the country, citing repeated violations of consumer protection laws and misleading practices.

The ministry said the company was found in breach of Articles (7) and (11) of Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection and its executive regulations. The decision, it added, followed multiple substantiated complaints.

According to the ministry, Talabat was penalised for “displaying or describing goods with false or misleading information, deceiving consumers and unlawfully obtaining their money.” Officials also noted that the company failed to guarantee its services, constituting another violation.

In response, Talabat Holding PLC said it is working closely with Qatari authorities to resolve the issue and restore services as soon as possible. The company has also launched an internal review to assess the matter, including potential financial consequences.

Founded in Kuwait in 2004, Talabat has grown into one of the Middle East and North Africa’s largest food and grocery delivery platforms, operating in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq.

The platform allows users to order from restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies, and other stores via its website or mobile app.

With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers.
