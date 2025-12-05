MoHAP awards M42 for supporting over 110,000 hypertension screenings

Campaign strengthens prevention, data-driven planning and long-term national health goals
M42, the global health entity integrating AI, technology, and genomics, has been honoured by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) for its contribution to the National Campaign for Early Detection of Hypertension (MMM25). The recognition highlights the organisation’s growing role in advancing preventive health and supporting the UAE’s long-term vision for a proactive, community-centred healthcare system.
Two facilities within the M42 network Healthpoint and HealthPlus were also acknowledged for their participation in the nationwide effort, which focused on early detection, community outreach, and raising awareness about hypertension, one of the leading risk factors for heart disease.
MoHAP confirmed that the campaign surpassed expectations, completing more than 110,000 screenings across the country. Officials said the strong turnout reflects increased public awareness and the success of ongoing efforts to shift the UAE’s healthcare model toward prevention, early intervention, and data-driven planning. The initiative supports the goals of We the UAE 2031, which calls for a world-class health system centred on prevention and long-term wellbeing.
Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP, noted that the campaign represents a shared national responsibility. “This campaign has demonstrated that public health is a collective commitment involving federal and local entities, private-sector partners, and community members,” he said. He added that the use of accurate field data helps shape evidence-based policies, strengthens national preparedness, and reinforces the UAE’s global standing in health security.
He emphasised that the initiative forms part of the Ministry’s mandate to build an integrated, innovative, and resilient health system that supports preventive care as a main pillar. “By working closely with partners and using digital tools, we can enhance readiness for public-health challenges and ensure a safer, healthier community,” he said.
Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer at M42, said the recognition reflects the organisation’s belief that the future of healthcare lies in prevention. “Our participation in this campaign demonstrates the impact of coordinated public and private efforts. We are proud to support earlier detection and help improve health outcomes, contributing to a healthier future for the UAE,” he said.
Dr. Fernando Macario, Chief Medical Officer at M42, explained that hypertension remains one of the most serious contributors to cardiovascular disease. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to shifting healthcare from a reactive to a proactive model. Preventive care plays a vital role in supporting national goals, including reducing premature deaths from non-communicable diseases by 30% by 2030,” he said.
Throughout the campaign, M42 mobilised its medical network to conduct screenings across different communities and provide individuals with guidance on understanding and managing their blood pressure. The initiative also helped raise awareness about the risks associated with hypertension and the importance of regular check-ups.
The recognition by MoHAP reinforces the UAE’s continued investment in preventive medicine, public health education, and early intervention key steps toward building a resilient and future-ready healthcare system.
