Pakistan Consulate in Dubai to close on Friday

Consular services suspended on July 17 due to maintenance; emergency helpline available
Dubai: The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai has announced that all consular services will remain closed on Friday, July 17, due to maintenance work being carried out by the UAE authorities at the Consular Complex.
In a public notice issued on Thursday, the consulate informed Pakistani nationals residing in the UAE that all routine consular services including passports renewals would be suspended for one day.
The mission said normal consular operations will resume on Monday, July 20.
The consulate advised members of the Pakistani community to plan their visits accordingly and avoid travelling to the mission on Friday.
For emergencies during the closure, the consulate said assistance would be available through its emergency contact numbers.
Emergency contacts:
Phone: +971 56 647 2721
WhatsApp: +971 4 3973600