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How this ‘hidden VIP Pass’ helps neurodivergent families navigate daily life

Sanad card offers practical support, accessibility benefits and greater inclusion for PoD

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
3 MIN READ
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The Sanad card
The Sanad card
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Dubai: For many families raising neurodivergent children, navigating everyday life can present challenges that often go unnoticed by others. From crowded public spaces to long queues and travel-related stress, simple daily activities can require careful planning and extra support.

In the UAE, however, a government-backed support system is helping to ease those challenges and create a more inclusive environment for neurodivergent individuals and their families.

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Speaking on the Explore the Neuroverse podcast, guests shared personal experiences of how the UAE’s People of Determination framework provides practical assistance and reassurance, helping families feel supported from the moment they arrive in the country.

One guest recalled receiving a call from Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA) shortly after moving to the UAE and registering her family. The authority reached out to check on their well-being and offer guidance on available services — a gesture she described as unexpected, comforting and a reflection of the country’s inclusive approach.

At the heart of the support system is the Sanad card, a government-issued identification card available to eligible People of Determination following an official diagnosis and registration process.

Podcast participants described the card as a little-known but valuable resource that opens the door to a range of services designed to improve accessibility and quality of life. Benefits include designated parking permits, Salik toll exemptions for approved vehicles and Nol card privileges that support travel on public transport, including the Dubai Metro.

Cardholders may also receive priority access at selected government facilities, attractions and theme parks, helping families avoid lengthy waiting times that can be particularly difficult for individuals with sensory sensitivities or behavioural challenges.

Guests noted that many residents remain unaware of the support available through the programme, despite its ability to significantly reduce barriers faced by neurodivergent families in everyday settings.

They stressed that these accommodations should not be viewed as special privileges but as practical measures that allow individuals with diverse needs to participate more comfortably in community life. For many children, crowded environments, excessive noise and long queues can be overwhelming, making priority access and tailored services an important form of support.

The discussion also highlighted the emotional impact of feeling recognised and understood. Beyond practical benefits, participants said the UAE’s approach helps families feel connected to a wider support network that acknowledges their needs and promotes inclusion.

As awareness of neurodiversity continues to grow, speakers encouraged eligible families to explore available services and register for support programmes that can make everyday experiences more accessible.

By reducing obstacles in public spaces and essential services, the UAE’s People of Determination initiatives continue to strengthen inclusion and improve the quality of life for neurodivergent individuals and their families, turning what some have called a “hidden VIP pass” into a pathway for greater independence, dignity and participation in society.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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