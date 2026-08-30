They stressed that these accommodations should not be viewed as special privileges but as practical measures that allow individuals with diverse needs to participate more comfortably in community life. For many children, crowded environments, excessive noise and long queues can be overwhelming, making priority access and tailored services an important form of support.

Podcast participants described the card as a little-known but valuable resource that opens the door to a range of services designed to improve accessibility and quality of life. Benefits include designated parking permits, Salik toll exemptions for approved vehicles and Nol card privileges that support travel on public transport, including the Dubai Metro.

One guest recalled receiving a call from Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA) shortly after moving to the UAE and registering her family. The authority reached out to check on their well-being and offer guidance on available services — a gesture she described as unexpected, comforting and a reflection of the country’s inclusive approach.

By reducing obstacles in public spaces and essential services, the UAE’s People of Determination initiatives continue to strengthen inclusion and improve the quality of life for neurodivergent individuals and their families, turning what some have called a “hidden VIP pass” into a pathway for greater independence, dignity and participation in society.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.