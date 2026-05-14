RTA enhances accessibility at service provider and customer happiness centres, public transport stations

Upgrades include dedicated ramps along with tactile floor indicators
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the completion of works required to implement the Dubai Universal Design Code for People of Determination (POD) across numerous service locations, including Customer Happiness Centres, service provider centres and public transport stations. The initiative forms part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life and promote inclusion and sustainability, ensuring that POD can access services and facilities efficiently, comfortably and independently.
Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector explained: “The upgrades included dedicated ramps for People of Determination, including those with mobility impairments and wheelchair users, along with tactile floor indicators to guide movement across service delivery channels and facilities, improving mobility and enhancing the customer experience. RTA also provided accessibility support systems, including Braille signage and assistive hearing devices, enabling customers to easily identify facilities and key areas across service delivery channels.”
Al Ali added: “The improvements also included the installation of automatic doors and the upgrading of entrances and external corridors with clear floor markings. Toilet facilities in several centres were also upgraded and equipped to meet the needs of People of Determination and comply with accessibility requirements.”
As part of efforts to enhance the customer experience, RTA redesigned queue management systems at Customer Happiness Centres, with heights and spatial layouts tailored to the needs of People of Determination. RTA also provided alternative digital channels and accessible, easy-to-use smart services. Dedicated service counters have been allocated for People of Determination, with priority granted for completing transactions and accessing various services.
To strengthen communication and community partnerships, RTA organised a series of dialogue sessions in 2025 in collaboration with Rashid Centre for People of Determination. These initiatives continued in 2026 in cooperation with Dubai Club for People of Determination, with active participation from People of Determination, relevant entities, partners, training and rehabilitation centres, students and parents. The sessions aimed to raise awareness of the services and initiatives RTA provides for People of Determination, who remain a key priority within RTA’s service and community strategy.