RTA enhances accessibility at service provider and customer happiness centres, public transport stations

To strengthen communication and community partnerships, RTA organised a series of dialogue sessions in 2025 in collaboration with Rashid Centre for People of Determination. These initiatives continued in 2026 in cooperation with Dubai Club for People of Determination, with active participation from People of Determination, relevant entities, partners, training and rehabilitation centres, students and parents. The sessions aimed to raise awareness of the services and initiatives RTA provides for People of Determination, who remain a key priority within RTA’s service and community strategy.