New initiative enhances inclusive public transport at Al Satwa and Oud Metha
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced dedicated sensory rooms for individuals with autism at Al Satwa and Oud Metha stations, in a move aimed at enhancing accessibility and inclusivity across the public transport network.
These specially designed spaces provide a calm and supportive environment tailored to the needs of people with sensory sensitivities, helping them navigate daily travel with greater comfort and confidence.
The initiative forms part of RTA’s broader commitment to ensuring transport services are accessible and convenient for all members of society, including people of determination and their families.
The move reflects the leadership’s vision that Dubai is a city that caters to everyone without exception, reinforcing its position as a global leader in inclusive urban mobility