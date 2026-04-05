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Dubai establishes sensory rooms for people with autism at Metro stations

New initiative enhances inclusive public transport at Al Satwa and Oud Metha

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dubai establishes sensory rooms for people with autism at Metro stations

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced dedicated sensory rooms for individuals with autism at Al Satwa and Oud Metha stations, in a move aimed at enhancing accessibility and inclusivity across the public transport network.

These specially designed spaces provide a calm and supportive environment tailored to the needs of people with sensory sensitivities, helping them navigate daily travel with greater comfort and confidence.

The initiative forms part of RTA’s broader commitment to ensuring transport services are accessible and convenient for all members of society, including people of determination and their families.

The move reflects the leadership’s vision that Dubai is a city that caters to everyone without exception, reinforcing its position as a global leader in inclusive urban mobility

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Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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