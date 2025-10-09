Dubai Frame, Children's City and these Dubai parks are now officially special. Here is why

Eight attractions offering easier, more accessible visits earn rare global certification
Dubai: Eight of Dubai's most visited parks and attractions including Dubai Frame and Children's City are now officially special with the global recognition as Certified Autism Centers™ by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).
The newly certified venues including Quranic Park, Al Mamzar Beach Park, Mushrif National Park, Creek Park, Zabeel Park, and Safa Park have helped Dubai Municipality reach a milestone in inclusive tourism.
With this certification, visitors with autism and sensory sensitivities, along with their families, can enjoy a safe, welcoming, and supportive recreational environment in these facilities.
The announcement was made during Dubai Municipality's participation at the AccessAbilities Expo 2025, which ran at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 6 to 8.
“This milestone underscores Dubai Municipality’s commitment to ensuring that all public facilities meet the highest international standards of accessibility and inclusion. It also reaffirms Dubai’s status as a world-leading family destination that places inclusivity and quality of life at the heart of every experience,” the civic body stated.
Enhancements included designated parking spaces near entrances, clearer and more inclusive signage, sensory-friendly areas and ‘Quiet Rooms’, and improved restrooms and changing facilities.
Additionally, wheelchair-accessible pathways and ramps, priority entrances, and assistance services have been expanded to ensure comfort and confidence for all families.
At Dubai Frame, upgrades have created a safe and inclusive experience with dedicated parking, voice-enabled assistance, tactile Braille maps, charging stations for wheelchairs, and accessible restrooms.
Dubai Frame also holds a Guinness World Record for the world’s longest tactile Braille handrail, measuring 319.11 metres.
Upcoming enhancements include sensory rooms, adaptive play areas, and new mobility pathways.
Dubai Municipality earned this recognition following a comprehensive process that included extensive staff training on autism awareness and on-site facility evaluations. Employees demonstrated competence in supporting visitors with autism and sensory sensitivities, whilst facilities met stringent international standards of safety, accessibility, and visitor experience enhancement.
Beyond staff training, these destinations underwent a full assessment to evaluate their suitability for visitors with autism and sensory sensitivities and to identify areas for enhancement. Based on the results, Dubai Municipality redesigned the visitor experience across its parks.
Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: "By earning this international certification for our parks and recreational destinations, we are setting new standards that enhance the experience of families with children on the autism spectrum, making visits easier, more accessible, and truly enjoyable. Our goal is to provide safe, inclusive, and engaging public spaces and parks where every family can connect and create lasting memories together."
Anwahi added: "We have trained our teams to provide thoughtful support for visitors with autism, ensuring that every guest feels comfortable, valued, and genuinely cared for. This milestone reflects Dubai Municipality's vision of building a city that is not only inclusive and liveable but also welcoming in the truest sense — a place where families can relax and create lasting memories together.”
“It is fully aligned with Dubai's broader ambition to be a disability-friendly city and the best city in the world to live, work, and visit. Importantly, these eight destinations are only the beginning; our commitment is to expand this initiative across more of our sites so that inclusivity becomes the defining feature of every park and attraction in Dubai."
Myron Pincomb, CEO and Board Chairman of IBCCES, said: "By certifying eight of its leading parks and recreational facilities, Dubai has set a global benchmark for inclusive public spaces and reaffirmed its leadership in accessibility and innovation."
Dubai's network of more than 220 parks and recreational facilities welcomed over 31 million visitors in 2024, including 29,022 People of Determination. These destinations stand amongst the emirate's most popular landmarks, offering vibrant green spaces for relaxation, family gatherings, and sports and leisure activities that foster health, well-being, and social connection.
The Certified Autism Center™ designation is awarded to organisations that meet the highest international standards for autism accessibility. The process involves mandatory staff training, independent site assessments, and the implementation of long-term inclusion strategies.
Certified entities are listed on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a global resource that helps families easily locate inclusive locations and review venue details, sensory accommodations, and available services.
For over 20 years, IBCCES has led the way in providing cognitive disorder training and certification for professionals in healthcare, education, and hospitality. Through resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, IBCCES continues to expand access to inclusive destinations worldwide.
Additional resources, such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com, offer families valuable information and listings of certified locations worldwide.
