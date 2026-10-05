Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi has always understood that culture shapes who we are and how we connect with the world. Every institution within Saadiyat Cultural District reflects that conviction; rooted in this place and open to the world. From the very beginning, Frank Gehry understood that this building had to be inspired by the emirate, being shaped by Abu Dhabi’s light, its climate, its coastline and its traditions. What he has given us is a museum that draws from its surroundings, a building that carries the forms of this region into something entirely new. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is a work of art in its own right. It will stand as one of the great works of architecture of our time, and as a space where artists and audiences from the United Arab Emirates, the region, and the world can come together in ways that only this museum makes possible.”