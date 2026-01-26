Its investments supported jobs, tourism and infrastructure development and were positioned as part of a long-term presence in the country. The Group said these assets have been materially harmed over recent years as Lebanon’s financial system seized up and investor protections weakened.

Al Habtoor Group said it invested in Lebanon in good faith, relying on Lebanese law and protections guaranteed under a bilateral investment treaty between the UAE and Lebanon, which has been in force since 1999. That treaty obliges both countries to protect foreign investments and ensure fair treatment.

“Investor protection is not discretionary,” the Group said, calling it a fundamental obligation under international law and a requirement for economic credibility. While it remains open to lawful and constructive solutions, Al Habtoor Group said it cannot continue to absorb further losses caused by prolonged inaction.

Just days before Al Habtoor’s statement, Reuters also reported that Lebanon is negotiating revisions to a financial rescue plan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) intended to address a deep funding gap, restructure the banking sector and return some frozen deposits — a sign of how serious and entrenched the financial collapse remains.

To add to Lebanon's woes, Lebanon and Israel remain in a tense standoff, largely over Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group that has a substantial armed presence in southern Lebanon. Although a ceasefire was agreed in November 2024 to end a long period of fighting, violence and military activity have continued across the border.

Lebanon has been in a prolonged economic and financial crisis since 2019. Its banking sector effectively froze access to foreign currency savings as banks struggled with insolvency, and the local currency lost most of its value, leaving both individuals and companies unable to freely withdraw or transfer their funds from Lebanese banks.

The statement from Al Habtoor comes as Lebanon continues to struggle with one of the worst financial crises in modern history, marked by capital controls, banking restrictions and economic contraction — factors that have increasingly raised concerns among regional and international investors.

