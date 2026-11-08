Dubai-it Diwali: Gold rangoli and global festivities mark Indian festival of lights

Shows at Burj Khalifa, Global Village and Al Seef plus live rangoli and music at airport
Dubai: From the Burj Khalifa wishing the city a happy Diwali in Hindi and English, drone show at Global Village and Noor Festival in Al Seef to a gold Rangoli made with 6.5kg of jewellery and a vibrant Rangoli and Indian music at the airport arrivals hall, Dubai has turned India’s Festival of Lights into a celebration the whole city can share.
It is not only the landmarks that have lit up over the past few days. Across the city, people of different nationalities have joined their Indian friends in festive outfits to sing, dance and enjoy Diwali sweets, a very Dubai-it way to celebrate.
The festive spirit could be felt almost everywhere, from Dubai International Airport and Emirates flights to Global Village, malls, restaurants, theme parks, schools, offices, temples and homes.
Apartment buildings in neighbourhoods with large Indian populations were decked out in lights, and some prominent families hosted grand parties for guests from different nationalities.
The wider Festival of Lights programme running till November 12, with cultural events, illuminated destinations, dining experiences and retail promotions.
Its place in Dubai’s official retail calendar, set by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) under the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), shows how firmly the festival has become part of the city’s annual events and tourism offering. With Diwali falling on a Sunday, families and friends could celebrate together over the weekend.
Dubai has also found imaginative ways to reinterpret Indian customs. At City Centre Deira, Bollywood actress Tamannaah unveiled a gold Rangoli, created by Damas in collaboration with DFRE.
The 2-by-2-metre installation used 213 pieces of jewellery weighing a combined 6.5kg, from the Rangoli, Legacy and Ananya collections. A team of 10 people spent 16 hours assembling it by hand.
Gold is at the heart of the shopping celebrations too. Under the official promotion, running from October 24 to November 12 across more than 180 jewellery stores, shoppers spending Dh1,500 or more can enter draws to win a share of 1kg of gold.
Shopping malls, hypermarkets and jewellery stores have rolled out Diwali discounts, festive collections, offers and raffle draws, while restaurants and hotels are launched special menus and themed dining experiences.
Diwali also made its way into the travel experience. On November 7 and 8, Emirates served traditional Indian sweets to passengers flying between Dubai and nine Indian destinations, while selected lounges in Dubai offered Indian festive delicacies and desserts.
At Dubai International Airport, artist Snehita Gehlot created a live Rangoli in the arrivals area for four days, as musicians from Malhaar played the tabla and sitar and arriving passengers watched the artwork take shape.
Originally from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Snehita has lived in Dubai for 13 years and she said it was a special experience to do the project for Dubai Duty Free (DDF).
“Staff and passengers were curious to know how it was made and what it represented,” she said. Passengers and staff stopped to take photographs and videos, people of different nationalities exchanged Diwali greetings, while some DDF employees dressed in traditional Indian attire.
“It was wonderful to see people from different backgrounds getting an opportunity to experience Indian culture,” she said. Her Diwali rangoli works this season have also included multiple private locations including hotels and resorts.
For some Dubai residents, this was a first Diwali. Brazilian expat Tatiana Riera celebrated with the families of her Indian gym friends, Thara Thankachan and Nisha Rajesh. She was joined by her daughter Maya Bellini and friends Marisa Beal and Camilla Gianotti and her daughter Giovanna Gianotti.
Dressed in Indian outfits, complete with bindis and ethnic jewellery, they enjoyed Indian food and sweets, sang and danced. Their Indian hosts sang Indian and English songs, while the Brazilian guests introduced Portuguese music.
“We also made a Diwali-special dance reel. The whole celebration was a very different experience for us. We had a multicultural experience, and it is only possible here in Dubai.” Tatiana said.
With a possible move to Brazil for work ahead, she added: “This was one of those best memories that I will be taking back home. Our planning and celebration happened so quickly, and I must say that it was purely in the Dubai-it style.”
Reema Mahajan, founder of the Indian Women in Dubai, UAE’s largest group of Indian women with more than 150,000 members, said the scale of the celebrations shows how far Diwali has travelled.
“Diwali in Dubai has become bigger and, in many ways, even more spectacular than in India. The level of effort Dubai puts into celebrating an Indian festival is amazing. There are fireworks, spectacular drone shows and celebrations across the city. It has become a truly multicultural festival,” she said.
Her children, who attend British-curriculum schools in Dubai, celebrated with classmates. “Both schools had wonderful Diwali celebrations. The children dressed in Indian clothes, and everyone joined in, despite Indians being a small percentage of the school population,” she said. Her community marked the festival with a gathering of around 80 women, and another women-only celebration is planned for November 14.
Dinesh Khiara, a senior member of the Thathai Bhatia community, whose roots in this region date back 140 years, has watched Diwali evolve in Dubai over several decades, as has wife Anjali Khiara, whose family has also lived in the emirate for generations.
“Diwali has been a major celebration for the Indian community in Dubai for decades, but it is getting bigger and better every year,” said Anjali, who put this down to the leadership’s emphasis on harmony and tolerance.
“Even people who have been away from India for a long time still feel at home during Diwali here. There is always something happening, and you can see the festive spirit everywhere," Dinesh said.
Anjali also noticed global businesses responding to the festival over the past few years. “It's heartening to see even international brands offering Diwali discounts. We used to associated such offers, festive bonuses and promotions with India earlier,” she said.
"Ultimately, Diwali is all about gatherings and family get-togethers, and it is wonderful to see everyone coming together. We also visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi for the festival," Dinesh added.
Diwali is also among the busiest seasons for local artists even though some of them not celebrating it religiously.
Fahmil Khan, a 40-year-old singer born and raised in Dubai, has a packed calendar of public celebrations and private house parties.
He also judged the BurJuman Diwali Talent Show. “What makes Diwali in Dubai so special is how it brings together people from different cultures, religions, and backgrounds. For me, Diwali in Dubai is truly a celebration of music, togetherness, and community,” he said.