UAE–Kerala alert: Thiruvananthapuram airport suspends flights briefly on October 20

UAE travellers advised to check schedules as Kerala airport suspends operations
UAE travellers heading to Kerala should check their flight schedules before travelling, as Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will temporarily suspend flight operations for five hours on October 20 to make way for a centuries-old temple procession.
The airport will halt services from 4pm to 9pm on Tuesday (local time) to facilitate the traditional ‘Alpassi Arattu’ procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said on Sunday.
The temporary suspension could affect passengers travelling between the UAE and Kerala, including those flying to or from Thiruvananthapuram. Travellers should check with their airlines for any rescheduled departures or arrivals before leaving for the airport.
The suspension will allow the ceremonial procession carrying the temple’s idols to pass across the airport runway on its way to Shangumugham beach for a ritual bath.
The procession is part of a centuries-old tradition associated with the erstwhile Travancore royal family. Airport operations have been paused and flights rescheduled twice a year for decades to accommodate the temple’s biannual Arattu processions.
The practice has continued even after the airport was established in 1932 and despite the change in airport management.
Passengers flying between the UAE and Thiruvananthapuram on October 20 should:
Check their flight status directly with the airline.
Confirm whether their departure or arrival time has changed.
Allow extra time for travel and check-in if their flight is rescheduled.
Follow airline notifications for updated timings and rebooking options.
The five-hour suspension is a planned measure to accommodate the religious procession. Passengers should rely on airline updates for details of any changes to individual flights.
The procession takes the ceremonial idols of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple to Shangumugham beach for the ritual bath before they return to the shrine.
According to media reports, when the airport was built, the then Travancore ruler Sree Chithira Thirunal stipulated that it would operate for 363 days a year, with two days reserved for the temple’s presiding deity, Lord Padmanabha.
The ritual has continued through successive changes in the airport’s administration and remains part of Thiruvananthapuram’s longstanding religious tradition.