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Kerala’s Rs300m lottery mystery solved — winner stays hidden

Kerala lottery officials confirm the Rs300 million jackpot has been claimed anonymously

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Kerala’s Rs300m lottery mystery solved — winner stays hidden
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Dubai: Who won Kerala’s Rs300 million Onam jackpot? The mystery is finally solved — but the winner wants to stay anonymous

The winning ticket was sold in Kannur, while the jackpot winner has asked authorities not to reveal any personal details

The mystery surrounding Kerala’s biggest lottery prize has been solved, with the winner of this year’s Thiruvonam Bumper jackpot coming forward to claim the Rs300 million prize — but choosing to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket, TL 360615, was sold in Kannur district and won the first prize in the Thiruvonam Bumper draw held on September 26.

The winner submitted the ticket and the required documents through a bank, according to Kerala State Lotteries Department officials. The department is verifying the documents before completing the prize-disbursement process.

The winner has specifically requested that their identity and personal details not be disclosed. The Lottery Department has therefore declined to reveal the person's name.

The tickets were sold in Taliparamba, Kannur, after passing through several lottery agencies and sellers. The seller who ultimately sold the ticket had earlier said he did not know who had purchased the winning ticket.

The decision to remain anonymous is not unusual among major lottery winners. Large jackpot winners can attract requests for financial help and intense public attention, prompting some to keep their identities private.

After applicable taxes, cess and commission, local reports estimate that the winner could receive around Rs164.7 million from the Rs300 million headline prize.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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