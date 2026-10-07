Kerala lottery officials confirm the Rs300 million jackpot has been claimed anonymously
Dubai: Who won Kerala’s Rs300 million Onam jackpot? The mystery is finally solved — but the winner wants to stay anonymous
The winning ticket was sold in Kannur, while the jackpot winner has asked authorities not to reveal any personal details
The mystery surrounding Kerala’s biggest lottery prize has been solved, with the winner of this year’s Thiruvonam Bumper jackpot coming forward to claim the Rs300 million prize — but choosing to remain anonymous.
The winning ticket, TL 360615, was sold in Kannur district and won the first prize in the Thiruvonam Bumper draw held on September 26.
The winner submitted the ticket and the required documents through a bank, according to Kerala State Lotteries Department officials. The department is verifying the documents before completing the prize-disbursement process.
The winner has specifically requested that their identity and personal details not be disclosed. The Lottery Department has therefore declined to reveal the person's name.
The tickets were sold in Taliparamba, Kannur, after passing through several lottery agencies and sellers. The seller who ultimately sold the ticket had earlier said he did not know who had purchased the winning ticket.
The decision to remain anonymous is not unusual among major lottery winners. Large jackpot winners can attract requests for financial help and intense public attention, prompting some to keep their identities private.
After applicable taxes, cess and commission, local reports estimate that the winner could receive around Rs164.7 million from the Rs300 million headline prize.