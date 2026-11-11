Plus, two others won luxury cars
After 20 years of regularly buying tickets to the Dubai Duty Free draw, former Dubai resident and retired British national M.C. Jones has struck it big: she has become the winner of one million dollars. “What can I say? I’m so surprised! Thank you, Dubai Duty, Free! I will encourage everyone to participate and not give up hope. Their luck will come one day, too,” she said.
The 60-year-old won during the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, which was held today at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport.
The 60-year-old, who is based in Italy, won the Millennium Millionaire Series 563 with ticket number 4908, which she bought online on Oct 27.
As for what she did with her winnings - she swiftly bought herself three more tickets with her winnings using the ‘Feeling Lucky’ option.
When asked about her initial plans for the winnings, she said, “I will definitely make a very good investment."
Besides the Millennium Millionaire draw, two lucky people won a luxury ride each with the Finest Surprise.
Ravinder Toor, a 54-year-old Australian national based in Sydney, Australia, won a Range Rover SE P360 (Santorini Black) car with ticket number 0067 in Finest Surprise Series 1968. The mother-of-three's ticket was bought online on Oct 23. Toor, who is looking to move to Dubai, has been a regular Dubai Duty Free ticket buyer for the past two years.
“My dream came true, so everyone should take the opportunity to become one and try their luck by purchasing a ticket in this amazing promotion,” she exclaimed.
Meanwhile, Rubil Kanjayi, a 45-year-old Indian national based in Al Ain won a BMW R 1300 R (Snapper Rocks Blue) motorbike with ticket number 0949 in Finest Surprise Series 686. He bought the ticket on Nov 5. The father-of-two, based in Al Ain, has been a Dubai Duty Free participant for three years.
“Thank you Dubai Duty Free, I have no words but I’m very very happy now!” he said.