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After 20 years of playing, former UAE resident wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

Plus, two others won luxury cars

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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After 20 years of playing, former UAE resident wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw
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After 20 years of regularly buying tickets to the Dubai Duty Free draw, former Dubai resident and retired British national M.C. Jones has struck it big: she has become the winner of one million dollars. “What can I say? I’m so surprised! Thank you, Dubai Duty, Free! I will encourage everyone to participate and not give up hope. Their luck will come one day, too,” she said.

The 60-year-old won during the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, which was held today at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport.

The 60-year-old, who is based in Italy, won the Millennium Millionaire Series 563 with ticket number 4908, which she bought online on Oct 27.

As for what she did with her winnings - she swiftly bought herself three more tickets with her winnings using the ‘Feeling Lucky’ option.

When asked about her initial plans for the winnings, she said, “I will definitely make a very good investment."

Finest Surprise draw

Besides the Millennium Millionaire draw, two lucky people won a luxury ride each with the Finest Surprise.

Ravinder Toor, a 54-year-old Australian national based in Sydney, Australia, won a Range Rover SE P360 (Santorini Black) car with ticket number 0067 in Finest Surprise Series 1968. The mother-of-three's ticket was bought online on Oct 23. Toor, who is looking to move to Dubai, has been a regular Dubai Duty Free ticket buyer for the past two years.

“My dream came true, so everyone should take the opportunity to become one and try their luck by purchasing a ticket in this amazing promotion,” she exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Rubil Kanjayi, a 45-year-old Indian national based in Al Ain won a BMW R 1300 R (Snapper Rocks Blue) motorbike with ticket number 0949 in Finest Surprise Series 686. He bought the ticket on Nov 5. The father-of-two, based in Al Ain, has been a Dubai Duty Free participant for three years.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free, I have no words but I’m very very happy now!” he said.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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