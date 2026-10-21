Kosovar and Saudi nationals win $1m each in Dubai Duty Free draw

Four other winners win luxury cars, motorbikes in the latest draws
Dubai: A Kosovar businessman and a Saudi Arabian national have each won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw, while four other participants have won luxury vehicles and motorbikes in the Finest Surprise promotion.
The draws have been held at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport, adding to the list of international winners in the popular Dubai Duty Free promotions.
Liridon Selmani, a 34-year-old businessman from Kacanik, Kosovo, has become the first Kosovar national to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its launch in 1999.
Selmani has won in Millennium Millionaire Series 560 with ticket number 4448, which he purchased online on September 25.
“What an amazing surprise from Dubai Duty Free! I’ve been participating in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since my first holiday to Dubai in 2016, and I’m absolutely thrilled to have finally won,” shared Selmani.
“With this incredible news, my family and I will be planning another holiday to Dubai very soon!”
Joining Selmani as a dollar millionaire is Mishari Aldukair, a Saudi Arabian national who has won in Millennium Millionaire Series 561.
Aldukair's winning ticket, number 0536, has been purchased online on October 2. He was not immediately available for comment following the draw but will definitely be surprised with his win.
The Finest Surprise draw has followed the millionaire announcements, with four participants winning luxury vehicles.
Osama Yousif Jasim Aldoukhi, a 60-year-old UAE national based in Sharjah, has taken home a Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 in solid paint polar white.
His winning ticket, number 1631, has been entered in Finest Surprise Series 1965 and purchased online on October 16.
Muhyiddin Shafi, an 80-year-old Jordanian national living in Dubai, has drove away with a Range Rover SE P360 in batumi gold.
Shafi's winning ticket has been number 0198 in Finest Surprise Series 1966. He has been participating in the Finest Surprise promotion for more than 15 years before securing the win.
Melwin Pontes, a 50-year-old Indian national, has walked away with a Ducati Panigale V2 in red with ticket number 1162 in Finest Surprise Series 681.
The win has marked Pontes' third motorbike prize through Dubai Duty Free, making him a particularly fortunate regular participant in the promotion.
His previous wins have included an Aprilia RSV4 Factory 1100 in October 2025 and an Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 in September 2026. An avid motorbike enthusiast, Pontes has continued to participate in the Finest Surprise draws.
Rajesh Chempath, a 42-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, has been the fourth winner in the Finest Surprise draw.
Chempath has secured an Aprilia RSV4 1100 in poison yellow with ticket number 0477 in Finest Surprise Series 682. He has purchased his winning ticket online on October 2.
The draw has been conducted by Dubai Duty Free managing director Ramesh Cidambi, alongside senior representatives from the organisation's finance, marketing, asset control, retail, asset protection, exchange bureau, and terminal operations teams.