First names of Dh100,000 and Dh50,000 winners also revealed as Dh30m jackpot rolls over
Dubai: The UAE Lottery has revealed the first name of its latest Dh5 million winner, who took the second prize in the Lucky Day draw held on Saturday, October 3.
Only the winner's first name and the initial of the surname have been published on the official website of the UAE Lottery as per the lottery's routine practice.
“October is off to a winning start. AED 5 MILLION has just been won! Congratulations to all the winners of tonight’s Lucky Day Draw #261003. Check your ticket now on http://theuaelottery.ae. More details about our newest AED 5 MILLION winner will follow soon. Until then, congratulations and stay tuned!” the lottery operator said in a social media post soon after the draw.
The lucky participant, who struck gold in Lucky Day Draw No. 261003, was later identified as Kishore**R**.
This marks the fourth time a participant has won the Dh5 million second prize since the lottery introduced twice-weekly draws as part of its revamped prize structure.
The winning numbers in the Days section were 12, 17, 4, 5, 18 and 14, while the winning number in the Months section was 10.
To win the Dh5 million second prize, players must match all six winning numbers in the Days section. Had Kishore's ticket also matched the Months number, 10, he would have won the Dh30 million grand prize.
No participant matched the full set of numbers required for the jackpot, which means the top prize stays up for grabs in the next draw.
The lottery has also given a peek into the first names of the other major winners. One lucky participant who won the Dh100,000 third prize has been listed as Ranjith**K**
This prize goes to participants who match five numbers from the Days section along with the winning Months number.
Three participants each won Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID category. Their names were listed as Mohamme**A**, Thundat**B** and Mohamme**K**.
Their winning Lucky Chance IDs were CU7185090, AE0396336, and BP4042367.
The next UAE Lottery draw will be held on Wednesday, October 7, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly draw schedule.
Participants will once again have the chance to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.