GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dh30m UAE Lottery reveals first name of Dh5 million winner in October 3 draw

First names of Dh100,000 and Dh50,000 winners also revealed as Dh30m jackpot rolls over

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dh30m UAE Lottery reveals first name of Dh5 million winner in October 3 draw

Dubai: The UAE Lottery has revealed the first name of its latest Dh5 million winner, who took the second prize in the Lucky Day draw held on Saturday, October 3.

Only the winner's first name and the initial of the surname have been published on the official website of the UAE Lottery as per the lottery's routine practice.

“October is off to a winning start. AED 5 MILLION has just been won! Congratulations to all the winners of tonight’s Lucky Day Draw #261003. Check your ticket now on http://theuaelottery.ae. More details about our newest AED 5 MILLION winner will follow soon. Until then, congratulations and stay tuned!” the lottery operator said in a social media post soon after the draw.

The lucky participant, who struck gold in Lucky Day Draw No. 261003, was later identified as Kishore**R**.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

One number away from Dh30m

This marks the fourth time a participant has won the Dh5 million second prize since the lottery introduced twice-weekly draws as part of its revamped prize structure.

The winning numbers in the Days section were 12, 17, 4, 5, 18 and 14, while the winning number in the Months section was 10.

To win the Dh5 million second prize, players must match all six winning numbers in the Days section. Had Kishore's ticket also matched the Months number, 10, he would have won the Dh30 million grand prize.

No participant matched the full set of numbers required for the jackpot, which means the top prize stays up for grabs in the next draw.

Other big winners

The lottery has also given a peek into the first names of the other major winners. One lucky participant who won the Dh100,000 third prize has been listed as Ranjith**K**

This prize goes to participants who match five numbers from the Days section along with the winning Months number.

Three participants each won Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID category. Their names were listed as Mohamme**A**, Thundat**B** and Mohamme**K**.

Their winning Lucky Chance IDs were CU7185090, AE0396336, and BP4042367.

Next draw

The next UAE Lottery draw will be held on Wednesday, October 7, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly draw schedule.

Participants will once again have the chance to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.

Related Topics:
UAEThe UAE Lottery

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 261003

Dh30m UAE Lottery: One player wins Dh5m - see results

1m read
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260930

Dh30m UAE Lottery: One lucky winner pockets Dh100,000

1m read
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260826

Dh30m UAE Lottery: One player walks away with Dh100,000

1m read
UAE Lottery reveals first name of latest Dh5m winner

UAE Lottery reveals first name of latest Dh5m winner

2m read